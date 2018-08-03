Kim Kardashian Calls Out Fan Who Shaded Her Over Being Mean To Sister Kourtney On ‘KUWTK’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans watched a brand new sneak peek this week of Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney, getting into a major fight.

According to an August 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian was trying to schedule a photo shoot when Kourtney began to complain about the timing. Kourt told her younger sister that she needed to leave the shoot by four o’clock no matter what, and things got heated between the two of them.

Kim then began yelling at Kourtney for being insensitive, and even told her that nobody wanted her at the photo shoot in the first place, and that she was the “least interesting” one to look at in the family. This angered Kourtney Kardashian and she left, slamming the door behind her.

Later, Kourtney called her other sister, Khloe Kardashian, crying. Kourt told Khloe that she was tired of being treated poorly because she didn’t have the same priorities as her sisters, adding that she is content being a mother to her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, Kim Kardashian began to dig into her yet again, claiming that she is not as busy as everyone else, so she should be more accommodating to their schedules.

One social media user took her opinion to the internet with the following comment.

“What Kim doesn’t seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life. She’s sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant by working herself off just to remain relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children’s lives.”

Always got your back sis! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 14, 2018 at 5:47pm PDT

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian couldn’t stay quiet about the comment and decided to respond, telling the social media fan that they should “tune in” to get the whole story and stop acting like they know what’s going on.

“Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things,” Kim hit back.

This isn’t the first time that Kim and Kourtney have argued over work issues. Back in 2015, ABC News reported that Kim Kardashian’s wildly successful online game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, wanted to add Kourtney Kardashian as a character. However, the oldest Kardashian sibling wasn’t into it.

Kourtney told Kim she didn’t want to be in her game, and later Kourtney’s then-boyfriend, Scott Disick, suggested that Kim coax Kourt into allowing her likeness into the game by buying her a pair of shoes.

“I said to Scott, ‘I’m not buying her a f—ing pair of shoes, I bought her a f—ing career!'” Kim Kardashian stated.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on Sunday night on E! Network.