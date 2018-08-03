Khloe Kardashian Defends Sister Kim Kardashian Over Tyson Beckford Feud

Khloe Kardashian is standing by her big sister, Kim Kardashian, after some controversy following a feud between Kim and male model Tyson Beckford.

According to an August 2 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tyson Beckford recently revealed that he wasn’t into Kim Kardashian’s look, and even claimed that she wasn’t real, adding that it appears the doctor “f—ked up” her hips during plastic surgery.

Meanwhile, Kim clapped back at Tyson, saying that everyone knows why he’s not into her look, seemingly hinting that he may be gay. Fans immediately jumped all over Kardashian and accused her comment of being homophobic.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian says that is not the case. Khloe claims that she was with Kim while the entire online banter was going on, and that she “hates” the fact that people are accusing her older sister of homophobia, and not talking about how Tyson Beckford body shamed the reality star.

“I was with her when that was going on … what I hate is that people are saying that she is homophobic for that, but no one is saying that we shouldn’t also body shame woman, but I just know people are attacking Kim about being homophobic, she is anything but, that’s ridiculous,” Khloe stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian took heat from fans just days prior to her comments about Tyson Beckford when she posted a series of videos to her Instagram story portraying her sisters, Khloe and Kendall, telling her that she is so skinny it doesn’t look like she’s been eating.

Kim’s reaction to her sister’s comments was joyful, as she told them thank you for giving her such compliments, and revealed that she weighs only 119 pounds, and even less when she takes her hair extensions out. Some fans found the videos to be very “triggering.” However, Kardashian did not speak out about the controversy.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also sparked outrage when she was heard calling her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, the R-word during an Instagram live session, where she documented her workout.

“Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today,” Kardashian told her fans via social media after they called her out for using the offensive word.

Later, Khloe Kardashian’s social media followers applauded her for owning her mistake and making a real apology.