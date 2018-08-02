Kym Herjavec Posts Funny New Photo With Twins, Says She’s ‘Getting Good At Multitasking’

Kym Herjavec is one proud mama!

Since the birth of her twins, Haven and Hudson, in April the former Dancing With the Stars pro has wasted no time sharing plenty of photos of the babies with her legion of Instagram followers. This evening, the mother of two was at it again, this time posting yet another sweet photo of herself and her babies.

In the sweet snapshot, the trio sit on a couch together. Kym holds Haven over her shoulder as she maneuvers her other hand under the tot’s behind to feed a bottle to Hudson. It appears as though she’s already got this mom thing down pat in just a few months of taking care of the twins.

Kym definitely has the look of a doting mother as she intently stares at her son to make sure that she’s doing a good job. In the image, Kym is sporting minimal makeup and wears her hair in a top knot. She looks comfy and casual, donning a white tank top with black stripes as well as a pair of blue shorts.

In less than an hour of posting, the photo has already earned the 41-year-old a ton of attention with over 7,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Many fans chimed in to let the new mom know that she seems to be doing an amazing job at parenting while countless other followers simply gushed over how cute the twins are.

Getting good at Multi tasking ???????????? A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

“A single mom of 1 is hard enough, but you have 2. Kudos to you and being a hands on mom..and you have the love of a great partner in Robbie.”

“They are soooo cute,” another gushed.

“When my twins (who are now almost 8) were babies, nothing was better than figuring out how to feed them both at the same time! It’s the little things,” another fan wrote.

And this was not the only photo that the doting mother shared with her 246,000-plus Instagram followers today. As the Inquisitr shared earlier, the DWTS personality shared a photo of herself holding both of her twins as they are all decked out in swim gear. Kym shows off her body in a black bikini with a white cover up and sunglasses while the twins both don swimsuits and white hats for protection from the sun.

She also shared a short video of herself and the twins wading in the water. In the short video, Kym holds Hudson in one hand and Haven in the other as she rocks them back and forth.

The twins just turned 3 months old!