Selena Gomez Wrote Justin Bieber A Letter After Hailey Baldwin Engagement, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Selena Gomez reportedly wrote Justin Bieber a letter to congratulate him on his engagement to Hailey Baldwin after the news of the upcoming wedding was announced online.

According to an August 1 report by Hollywood Life, Selena Gomez is taking the high road and is said to be happy for her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber, after he found love with Hailey Baldwin.

As many fans know, Justin and Selena have dated off and on for years. Most recently, they ended their relationship earlier this year before Bieber began a romance with Baldwin. Justin shocked fans when he announced that he and Hailey were engaged after only a few weeks of dating. However, Bieber claims he’s ready to spend his life with Baldwin and can’t wait to make her his wife.

Sources reveal that although Selena Gomez was very surprised by Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement news, that she now has closure on the relationship and does not want to be linked to Bieber for the rest of her life.

“Selena was initially blindsided by Justin’s wedding plans, but after lots of contemplation realized it’s for the best, and told him so in a letter. She told pals it gave her enormous closure, because it marked the end of a long, painful chapter of her life,” a source stated.

“Selena doesn’t want to be linked to Justin forever. She really just wants to get on with her life. She doesn’t want to be part of the Justin circus anymore. Selena hopes to get to a point where she looks back on her time with Justin fondly and moves on. At the end of the day, she only wants the best for him,” the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Selena Gomez is now inspired to find her own perfect match after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement. Gomez reportedly made a list of qualities that she is looking for in her future partner.

She allegedly wants someone who is good looking, smart, and who can make her laugh. However, she also wants somebody who will understand the weight of her job and time in the spotlight, and who can be understanding of her very busy schedule, as they may have to spend significant time apart due to her career obligations.

Sources reveal that Selena’s ideal man would also likely be in the entertainment industry, so that they have some idea of what to expect in a relationship with a celebrity. Gomez also wants someone she can trust completely with her heart.