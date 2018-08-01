Blac Chyna Legal Battle Escalates, E! Network Involved In Her Suit Against Rob Kardashian, Per ‘Radar Online’

How the network that brought fans 'Rob and Chyna' is handling the issues.

Rapper and reality star Blac Chyna continues to wage a fight against the father of her daughter Dream, Robert Kardashian, but has new legal woes since E! Network became involved in new documents allegedly obtained by Radar Online.

The network which airs Keeping Up with the Kardashians has been fighting with Chyna in order to keep certain documents sealed in her case against Kardashian.

Radar reported that the show’s “talent agreement” has come into question, which notes how much Chyna and Kardashian were paid per episode for their reality series Rob and Chyna, and their “bonus structure based on ratings for the canceled show.”

Radar detailed Chyna’s argument that Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and his sisters “conspired to have the show axed from E!”

The lawsuit came after Rob posted nude photos of Blac Chyna back in July. Just days later, Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob. By October 2017, the model and rapper had filed claims not only against Rob but against his mother Kris and his sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

The lawsuit claimed that Rob had been physically and verbally abusive to Blac Chyna and that his entire family had maliciously sought to damage her reputation and sabotage the second season of her former E! reality show, Rob and Chyna.

By November 2017, Blac Chyna had dropped charges against Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, according to a story published by Bravo.

The family claimed that Rob and Chyna had been canceled because both Kardashian and Blac Chyna “could not interact for cameras,” according to Bravo.

Radar alleges to have documents filed by E! in the legal battle, claiming that the rapper is all “bluster” but having “little substance” for not wanting to keep her talent agreement sealed for the show Rob and Chyna.

In the paperwork, the network alleges the talent agreement contains “confidential financial information” that could be used against E! to “compete for talent, advertising, and market share.”

The network requested a judge to seal the documents. The documents allegedly reveal the next hearing is scheduled for August 1.

The couple reached a custody agreement regarding their amicable co-parenting of their only daughter Dream Kardashian. E! News reported that Kardashian’s attorney Robert Shapiro said in a statement, “Rob and Chyna working together put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters.”