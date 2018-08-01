Kylie Jenner Teases Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection On Instagram Page

This year, Kylie Jenner has a lot to celebrate on her birthday.

Not only did Jenner become a mother to baby Stormi a few months ago, giving her reason enough to be overjoyed on her birthday, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also celebrating a milestone birthday — her 21st. To celebrate her upcoming August 10 birthday, the makeup mogul will release another makeup collection aimed at the occasion.

The 20-year-old took to her popular Instagram page today to share a few photos and videos from her upcoming collection. In the first video, Jenner quickly opens a box that says “Hello 21.” Once the lid is lifted, fans are treated to a sneak peak of the birthday collection, which includes everything from lip gloss to eye shadow.

In addition to that video, Jenner shared information about her new birthday collection on her Instagram story, calling it the most “personal” collection yet. Since she was just 19 years old, Kylie has been doing makeup collections to celebrate her birthday, something that the reality star says helped to kick off her idea for further makeup collections in the first place.

The rest of the video shows different items from the collection, including an assortment of multi-colored lipsticks. Jenner playfully named items from the collection after 21st birthday activities such as “tipsy,” “rager,” and “shots.” Another post from Jenner’s page today shows fans a sneak peak of her birthday collection eyeshadow palette, which fittingly includes 21 shades to celebrate her 21st birthday. Most shades have a bit of a sparkle in them while colors range anywhere from black to light pink.

bday reveal happening now on my stories ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 31, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

Since Kylie first dropped some sneak peaks of her collection to fans, her Instagram posts have already earned a lot of traffic. In the post where she shares the eyeshadow colors, Jenner’s fans have already given the post over 569,000 likes in addition to 12,000-plus comments within just hours. Many fans commented on how they will be purchasing Kylie’s latest collection while countless others fans used the opportunity to wish Kylie a happy birthday.

“I am living for the hot pink shade and can’t wait to get my hands on this pallet.”

“This palette is literally such fire. I need this in my life,” another fan commented.

“I want to smother all the colors all over my face. At once,” one more wrote.

Though Kylie will not turn 21 years old until August 10, she revealed to fans that she will be dropping her birthday collection a few days early, on August 6.

Fans who wish to purchase an item from Kylie’s upcoming collection can do so on the Kylie Cosmetics website.