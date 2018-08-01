‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 1: Hilary’s Funeral Bombshell!

Shauna reveals a terrible truth.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 1, brings Hilary’s funeral along with plenty of tension, and a shocking bombshell reveal that may leave Lily’s life forever changed.

Tension grows between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) as Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) continues to lean on her ex-husband while Billy continues to spiral further out of control with his gambling, according to She Knows Soaps. Phyllis isn’t even sure if Billy will be there to support her through Hilary’s funeral, but of course, Jack will be there, and he’s plenty supportive. Hilary and Jack had a special friendship too.

Billy and Jack already have a contentious history, and now that Billy and Phyllis’s relationship is on the rocks, things between the two brothers get rocky as well.

After Hilary’s funeral, Phyllis has an important message to deliver at the reception Devon holds. Hilary being Hilary could not leave without having the last word. She left a note for her best friend to read, and in it, she gave her family and friends plenty of advice and parting words. While it is absolutely bittersweet to hear from her from beyond the grave, her words certainly move many people she spoke to.

Cane will always be there for Lily. ❤️ #YR pic.twitter.com/86OUOWALK9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 31, 2018

As to whether or not Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will end up following her wardrobe advice or not remains to be seen. However, it seems quite likely that Mariah will carry on with GC Buzz and keep Genoa City buzzing even in Hilary’s absence. She also has lovely words for Devon (Bryton James), but they will be incredibly difficult for him to follow at this point primarily because, near the end of the memorial reception for his departed wife, Devon’s world is turned upside-down.

Shauna (Camryn Munn) just cannot keep the details she knows about the so-called accident that led to Hilary’s death inside anymore. She knows that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Geary) desperately want her to keep the fact that Lily (Christel Khalil) drove so distracted that she ran a red light and didn’t even know it was under wraps. However, Shauna’s grief overwhelms her, and when Lily reaches out to Shauna to offer her any help she might need, Shauna lashes out in anger.

She tells Lily in a very loud and public manner that the “accident” wasn’t even an accident at all. Shaun reveals the fact that Lily ran the red light, which caused the crash and ultimately ended Hilary’s life!

Tune in tomorrow to see what happens next on Y&R.