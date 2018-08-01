Aeromexico Plane Crashes In Mexico, All 101 People Onboard Survive

101 people managed to walk free from a dramatic plane crash in Mexico

After a dramatic plane incident in Mexico, all 101 people on board were lucky to escape with their lives when the Aeromexico plane crashed soon after takeoff on Tuesday.

The Aeromexico plane has crashed in the northern Mexican state of Durango, according to the Independent. On board were 97 passengers and four crew members and all have miraculously survived the crash. However, reports indicate that at least 85 people were injured.

Durango Governor Jose Aispuro confirmed via his official Twitter account that “there were no fatalities in the accident.” He has also stated that “the entire staff of our healthcare institutions has been put on alert to care for injured people,” via another tweet.

According to the New York Times, of those injured, “37 people suffered only slight injuries.” The pilot is listed as the most seriously injured person at this stage. However, most passengers were reportedly able to walk free from the crash. Some of these passengers even managed to walk to the closest highway in order to seek assistance.

Aeromexico has revealed that flight number 2431 was an Embraer 190 and has a capacity for 100 passengers. It is reportedly a decade old according to the New York Times. The plane was bound for Mexico City when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

According to the head of Mexico’s Transport Department, Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, “the plane fell upon takeoff.” However, there is some difference of opinion between officials and witnesses as to whether the plane managed to get substantially airborne before crashing or whether it careened off the runway after takeoff. Regardless, all agree the plane was trying to get airborne during a storm.

Initial reports suggest the plane appeared to be in trouble soon after takeoff but managed to make an emergency landing about six miles (10km) from the airport according to an interview on a local network with Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state’s civil protection agency. The Aeromexico plane then crashed into a field near the airport.

Dramatic images shown on television networks and shared across social media revealed the impact site and plumes of smoke rising high into the air. However, it appeared that the Aeromexico plane itself was relatively intact.

Preliminary reports from the airport operators, Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, suggest that bad weather has contributed to the crash. However, it is too early yet into the investigation to say whether this was the only contributing factor involved in the accident.