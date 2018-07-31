‘General Hospital’ Cast News: Genie Francis Set To Return As Laura, Much To The Delight Of Fans [Spoilers]

Genie Francis is returning to 'General Hospital' and her character of Laura, and it sounds as if a juicy storyline is on the way

General Hospital fans were furious when the show decided to let actress Genie Francis go earlier this year and they have been quite vocal in the months since Francis’ departure that they wanted her back. Now, spoilers reveal, Genie is going to be back in the mix of things as Laura and viewers are hoping this is a long-term return. What’s the scoop?

TV Insider reveals that Genie Francis’ Laura will soon be back on the canvas again. She was last seen in January when she quit the mayoral race in order to head to Europe to take care of Spencer, and those behind the show indicated that there wasn’t a return planned anytime soon.

At the time, many General Hospital viewers were angry with the abrupt shift in the Laura storyline. The decision to write out the character, especially after so much time developing her romance with Kevin and her run as mayor, seemed to make little sense to fans.

When will Laura be popping up again? From the sounds of things, it’s going to be a little while yet. Francis said that she’s going to Maine for a month or so right now, and then when she returns home she will begin filming scenes. Given that timeline, it sounds as if it’ll be early fall before she’s shown in episodes of General Hospital.

Boston, here we come! This weekend has been a blast spending time with my @GeneralHospital crew and meeting with fans. We have THE best fans ever! #GH @GHFantasyEvents pic.twitter.com/z97tJ5FhVi — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) May 6, 2018

Francis says she’s thrilled to return and it sounds as if the writers have some good things in store for Laura.

“I’m looking forward to coming home and I am really excited about this new invigorating storyline they have for Laura — I look forward to the next chapter of this prolific and historic character.”

Luckily, based on Genie’s Twitter feed, she’s stayed pretty connected to her fellow General Hospital cast members during her absence, so it shouldn’t be too hard for her to get settled in again once she returns. What do the writers have in store for Laura this time? Spoilers haven’t emerged on that front yet, but it’s a good bet that at least part of the upcoming drama will be related to Kevin.

Many signs point toward Kevin being the mystery patient at Ferncliff, with his evil twin Ryan having taken his place. If that is the case, it makes perfect sense for Laura to be involved in uncovering this switch. In addition, spoilers hint that Lulu may be needing her mother in the months ahead since Dante is off working undercover and the actor isn’t planning to return to the show.

Given what an iconic character Laura is, and how much viewers love Genie, fans would say it shouldn’t be too hard to find ways to utilize her again. Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers about Genie Francis’ return as Laura, including storyline tidbits and a firm return date as they become available. It sounds as if this should be a long-term return and fans are thrilled by the news.