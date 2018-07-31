All New ’24’ Prequel Reportedly In The Works

Looks like Jack Bauer is coming back but pint-size!

The hit series 24 is coming back but as a prequel. According to Variety, “Showrunner Howard Gordon and original series co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran are working on a new iteration of the series, with this one set to focus on a young Jack Bauer. The project is in the early phases of development with no word yet on when, if ever, it will make it to air.”

If 24 makes it to air, this would be the third relaunch of the hit show. The show originally aired from 2002-2010 and then Fox brought the show back as a limited series called 24: Live Another Day in 2014. Fox did air the show 24: Legacy in 2016 which was based off of the 24 franchise but it only lasted a season. According to the IMDb, 24: Legacy told the story of “a military hero who returns to the U.S. with a whole lot of trouble following him back. With nowhere else to turn, the man asks CTU to help him save his life while also stopping one of the largest-scale terror attacks on American soil.” The series was cancelled after one season but Fox announced at that time that they were exploring other iterations of the series with the producers.

While the prequel will most likely not star Kiefer Sutherland as the lead role, he did enjoy being on the series. People interviewed him and he reminisced about his co-stars. “I think we had 30-some odd weddings, marriages. Some people both on the show or another. I think some 40-some-odd children were born,” Sutherland said.

Peter Kramer / AP images

Sutherland also told People how emotional he was after he filmed the season finale. “That’s the thing that I really remember how much those people meant to me,” he explained, “And I probably didn’t let them know enough how much they did, but they did. It was the thing that I miss the most. We all spent eight years trying to finish this thing and we finally did. I was lost for about a year. It was like the worst breakup I have ever had. It was very bizarre.”

24 is just one of Fox’s shows that has been revived in recent years. Fox also brought back X-Files for two seasons, as well as made several X-Files movies. Fox also brought back Prison Break for one season.