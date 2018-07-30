Kris Jenner Says She Shares An ‘Amazing Connection’ With One Of Her Grandchilren

Kris Jenner’s family is basically growing by the minute these days and now she’s the proud grandma to a brood of grandchildren.

Currently, the reality TV matriarch is grandmother to nine children! Daughter Kourtney has three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign while Kim Kardashian has three children of her own in North, Saint, and Chicago. Rob Kardashian has one child, Dream Kardashian, while Khloe and Kylie both recently welcomed baby girls True and Stormi to the Kardashian/Jenner klan.

And while Kris most certainly loves all of her brood of grandkids, there’s one in particular who she shares an amazing bond with. In a recent interview with US Magazine, the 62-year-old was asked which one of her grandkids is most attached to her.

“It changes all the time,” she told the magazine before dishing that she and Kourtney’s eight-year-old son, Mason have an “amazing connection.”

“On vacation, I think I was attached to Reign. You know it changes every day. The babies are just starting to get animated so that’s cute. There’s a lot of personalities.”

The momager also noted that she’s really close with all of her girl grandchildren because they “do a lot of fun, girly stuff.” And while some people’s jobs take them away from their families, Jenner dished that being on Keeping Up With the Kardashians is somewhat of a blessing because that means that she can see her family, including her grandkids, most days.

“We’re together every day because we’re filming together every day. The grandkids all come over to my house and swim. Last night was taco night!”

Jenner also noted that none of her grandchildren are camera shy and each one has their own, unique personality. But when it comes to strong personalities, Jenner claims that Kim and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, surely knows how to ham it up for the cameras.

“North is a force to be reckoned with. I will say that. She is amazing,” Jenner gushed.

Most recently, Kris joined daughter Kourtney, her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, and Mason, Penelope, and Reign on vacation in Italy. The family appeared to stay on a yacht as they traveled up and down the Italian coast. Jenner shared a few photos from the trip, including one of her grandson Mason. In the photo, the eight-year-old lays down as he holds up a Rubix Cube that he just solved. Another snapshot from the trip shows granddaughter Penelope standing in front of the ocean as her grandma wishes her a happy birthday.

One thing’s for sure — Kris Jenner is one proud mother and grandmother.