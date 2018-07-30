Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Thin Post-Baby Body In Black Spandex

Khloe Kardashian hit the town over the weekend for a celebrity poker game, and she decided to show off her post-baby curves while doing so.

According to a July 29 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian headed out to play some cards for a good cause with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, this weekend. The new mom even showed off her thin frame by wearing a curve-hugging black spandex outfit.

Khloe donned a black skin-tight bodysuit along with thigh-high black boots for the occasion. She completed the outfit with a black blazer. During an Instagram story posted to one of the sister’s accounts, Khloe is seen opening up her blazer to show off her outfit and her flat tummy.

“You actually look really skinny,” Kim tells Khloe in the video. “You look so good,” Kendall Jenner added.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, back in April. She’s been updating her fans on her workouts and the process of getting back into shape following her pregnancy and birth for the past couple of months. However, now that she’s living back in L.A., she’s also been flaunting her post-baby body during events and nights out on the town.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe recently opened up about why fans saw her wanting a baby boy so badly during the previous season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality star says that when she found out she was pregnant she wanted a boy because of the close relationship she shares with Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, Mason.

Khloe claims that she and her nephew are so close that she felt confident having a little boy. However, now that she has a daughter, she realizes that God gave her what she needed.

“I wanted a boy so badly Because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy. True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need. My BFF 4Life,” Khloe Kardashian tweeted, later adding, “ANDDDD she has her two cousins to be her besties. We call them the triplets it’s just the cutest!! GOD IS GREAT.”

Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True, whom she shares with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, will be- months-old on August 12.