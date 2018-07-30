‘Bold And the Beautiful’ Spoilers Tuesday, July 31: Bill’s Gifts & Request For Steffy, Ridge Pleads With Liam

New B&B spoilers state that Bill steals Steffy's heart.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 31 reveals that while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is determined to stop Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wedding, Bill (Don Diamont) cannot wait to tie the knot. Bill steps up his game in an effort to win his lady’s heart and it seems as if she might be won over by his kind gesture. However, She Knows Soaps teases that Ridge cannot stomach having Bill for a son-in-law and turns to his ex- son-in-law for help.

According to the weekly Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Ridge’s worst nightmare is coming true. Steffy told her dad in no uncertain terms that she made her choice, and that choice was Bill. She refused to be Liam’s pawn any longer and provide her daughter a life or instability and uncertainty.

“If Liam finds Hope so irresistible, then he can be with her. I’m done. I’m done, I’m gonna move on with Bill.”

When Steffy refuses to come home with Ridge, he turns to the only man he knows has a chance of changing his daughter’s mind: Liam (Scott Clifton). He will implore Liam to stop the wedding before it’s too late, but Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will break some harsh news to Steffy’s defender.

“Your daughter’s gone to the dark side.”

Bill will invite Steffy to his house. B&B fans will remember that he said that she and Kelly are to move in with him after they get married. However, her intended has something up his sleeve and will surprise Steffy with a gift that will steal her heart. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will present Steffy with a gorgeous nursery for Kelly, and her heart will definitely soften towards him. It seems as if the surprise won’t end there. The weekly spoiler video shows that Steffy will spot something in the corner of the nursery.

“What’s this?” “Your wedding dress.”

Hanging in the corner of Kelly’s nursery is a stunning wedding gown. Bill cannot wait for Steffy to be his wife and will ask her to marry him then and there in his living room. Steffy will need to choose between Liam and Bill, and decide what is best for her future and for Kelly. She already has declared that love hasn’t worked out for her, so will she choose to marry Bill instead. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful which airs weekdays on CBS.