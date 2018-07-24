Alex Jones Threatens Shooting ‘Pedophile’ Robert Mueller For Running A ‘Child Sex Ring’

Alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones hit a new low on Monday even by his often dismal standards.

The InfoWars broadcaster, infamous for fabricating information and going on hour-long rants with very little respect for facts, threatened special counsel Robert Mueller with death for running a “child sex ring,” reports Newsweek.

One of the biggest proponents of the debunked Pizzagate scandal in 2016, which accused Hillary Clinton and her campaign chairman John Podesta of running a child sex ring from a restaurant in Washington, Jones has now trained his guns directly on Mueller by making similarly salacious and ridiculous attacks against the former Marine Corps officer and Vietnam War veteran who is investigating Trump campaign ties to Russia.

During a three-hour rant on his show Monday, Jones said that he didn’t feel he was “manning up” to Mueller, whom he accused of violent sex acts with children. Jones said that he was ready to “do whatever it takes” to subdue Mueller for spreading misinformation, with theme music from Clint Eastwood’s western The Good, The Bad And The Ugly blaring in the background.

“I’m constantly in fear that I’m not being a real man, and I’m not doing what it takes, and I’m not telling the truth. And so, call it whatever you want, I look at that guy, and he’s a sack of crap,” he said of the special counsel.

“It’s going to happen, we’re going to walk out in the square, politically, at high noon, and he’s going to find out whether he makes a move, man make the move first, and then it’s going to happen,” he added before pretending to aim a gun at Mueller.

“It’s not a joke. It’s not a game. It’s the real world. Politically. You’re going to get it, or I’m going to die trying, b***h. Get ready. We’re going to bang heads.”

Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones threatens to shoot Robert Mueller, laments Facebook ban https://t.co/ZAjgUee2xm pic.twitter.com/YBO9oQqL8i — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 24, 2018

Jones went on to claim that Mueller was running a communist “inquisition” against the Trump campaign, being ably assisted by Hillary Clinton and former CIA Director John Brennan, whom Trump has targeted in the past, even considering revoking his security clearance.

The conspiracy theorist invited Mike Cernovich, also infamous for making wildly dubious allegations against Hollywood stars and members of the media, as both mourned the “shadow bans” they have received at the hands of Silicon Valley tech giants, including Google, Facebook and Twitter, companies which have come under increasing scrutiny for their role in spreading fake information and promoting unfounded conspiracy theories before the 2016 presidential election.