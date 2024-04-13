5 Ways in Which Kody Brown's Relationship with Janelle Brown Affected Her Career and Life at Large

How Kody Brown's Actions Impacted Janelle Brown's Life

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown faced major money woes after taking out a risky mortgage for Kody Brown's failed Coyote Pass dream, leaving her house poor while Robyn Brown lived in luxury. Though once smitten with Kody's 'six-pack abs,' their spiritual romance faded as he dismissed her love and financial struggles. Their children also grew estranged from the callous patriarch during the pandemic rift. While Janelle dramatically transformed with a 100-lb weight loss, it may have been too late to rekindle Kody's attraction. Nonetheless, as the plural family imploded on-screen, Janelle bravely voiced her concerns only to be shut down by her cold ex-husband, though she found peace focusing on her supportive children amid the wreckage of their broken marriage.

1. Janelle's Mortgage Misfortune

According to Janelle, she was forced to take out a mortgage to pay for her share of the abandoned Coyote Pass property development project. She lacked the money necessary to pay off the entire balance she owed, so she applied to be a borrower from a bank. Looking back, that was a bad move because the family didn't get along well enough to realize Kody's pipe dream of living in Coyote Pass. Upon the collapse of the plural marriage in season 18, Janelle appeared to have the least of everything. She resided in a modest apartment with a small galley kitchen. Meanwhile, Robyn was residing in a spacious home with an exquisite living room and gourmet kitchen. Christine Brown once said that she "believe that’s the biggest reason why Janelle is staying with Kody is because she has nothing in her name... and the [Coyote Pass] property, Kody’s name is on every piece of property.”

2. Janelle's Heartbreak

Janelle was devoted to Kody for a very long time. However, Kody suspected it might be lust. He added that his 'body,' which included his six-pack abs, was all that Janelle was interested in. Kody dismissed her love as a mere physical crush and didn't appear to be affected by it any more than he was by her money problem, from what fans saw. Many also felt that it seemed as though he made no effort to comprehend his wife's issues. He appeared angry and not reflective when three of his wives deserted him. After her divorce from Kody, Janelle claimed to be 'more at peace' in the most recent episode of Sister Wives. It makes sense why Janelle was unhappy, as per US Weekly.

3. Strained Bonds with Their Kids

Kody and Janelle's shared children are not on good terms with Kody. Kody and Janelle had six children together. Unfortunately, on March 5, Garrison Brown, 25, the son of Janelle and Kody, was discovered dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home from an apparent suicide. Previously, during the second part of the Sister Wives Tell-All in February 2022, many of Kody's children revealed that they had experienced tension in their relationships with Kody. The youngest, Savanah, didn't even receive a Christmas gift from her father. During the pandemic, Gabriel Brown and Garrison primarily felt that their father was ignoring them. According to Janelle, the 'ways his [COVID-19] rules went down' caused the rift.

4. Weight Loss Woes

Although Janelle's remarkable 100-pound weight loss has been quite dramatic, it's possible that she put off changing her appearance for too long. It appeared that Kody was drawn to more subtle and blatantly feminine kinds. When Kody first laid eyes on Robyn, she was slim and delicate, and he instantly fell in love. After years together, he's still seemingly devoted to Robyn and in love with her. In fact, Robyn made fun of the other spouses' weight by indicating that they weren't making an effort to look attractive for Kody. She said, "When I came into this family, I knew and I saw when there's stretch marks and there's weight gain ... and there’s like — you're being stagnant in your marriage and there’s fights and money problems or whatever it is... He still had this romance going with each of them."

5. Janelle's Tough Journey

Janelle from Sister Wives attempted to sort things out with Kody, but he chopped her down when she finally dared to voice her concerns about her money. Not only was Kody not a gentleman, but he also showed coldness to his three ex-wives on various occasions. Janelle's family—aside from Kody—is the greatest thing in her life; her children agree. Even if Kody had destroyed so much, she should have concentrated on the remaining things. One of the main themes of Sister Wives season 17 and season 18 was the broken marriage of Janelle and Kody, as per Today.