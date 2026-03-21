5 Royal Family TV Shows Worth Watching If You Love Historical Drama

The royals and royal families have had a rich and fascinating history, often attracting viewers to learn more about their private lives. Although it is generally not easy to know everything about their lives, several TV shows about royal families have managed to keep viewers hooked.

Since their lives are a blend of tradition, wealth, and power, and are often a topic of public scrutiny, people often enjoy their stories. Indeed, it is interesting to watch the infamous and renowned lore of the kings, queens, princes, and princesses.

Luckily, multiple shows, such as The Crown, offer insight into the multifaceted ways royal families have functioned for centuries. Below are 5 shows you should watch if you love the royals.

The Tudors (2007-2010)

Spanning four seasons, The Tudors follows the life of Henry VIII of England, notably one of the most famous kings in British history. The series covers his rule, controversial marriages, political policies, and what cemented his reputation as one of history’s most infamous kings.

The Tudors also focuses on Henry VIII’s relationship with Anne Boleyn, and the aftermath of England’s break from the Roman Catholic Church. The show carefully depicts real historical events and family drama, alongside how Henry VIII ruled the kingdom.

2. The Crown (2016-2023)

Arguably one of the finest TV shows ever made, The Crown focuses on the modern royal family. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2016, the show has garnered a loyal viewership, following the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It also shows how the British monarch evolved during the second half of the 20th century.

The plot began with Queen Elizabeth’s marriage to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and then transitioned to her accession to the throne in 1952. The further seasons highlight the pressure faced by political families, scandals, and public attention.

All hail Elizabeth Debicki. Her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown takes the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series. pic.twitter.com/XZO49Uc3jL — netflix⁷ (@netflix) January 8, 2024

The Crown is widely popular for its strong cast performances and meticulous research, which is evident in the show’s storylines.

3. Reign (2013-2017)

Reign tells the story of Mary, Queen of Scots, and her youth in the French kingdom. The show begins with her marriage to Francis II of France and how she dealt with court and political conspiracies around her.

A young queen fights against fate in #Reign, free on The CW: https://t.co/YwXzQtiuM9 pic.twitter.com/2V0mwH9NP9 — The CW (@TheCW) September 18, 2022

During the run of its four seasons, the show introduced fictional and romantic drama, which added an interesting arc to the historical events. Moreover, viewers understood how rivalries and alliances worked inside a royal court.

4. Victoria (2016-2019)

One of Britain’s most powerful rulers, Queen Victoria, is a notable figure in royal history. With Victoria, people can get remarkable insight into how she formed and ran a powerful empire while facing political pressure. The show begins in 1837, when Victoria becomes queen at the age of 18.

The show also focuses on her marriage to Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, and how the duo shaped the British monarchy.

Victoria ran for three seasons and was lauded by viewers for showcasing major political events surrounding the royal family. It also highlighted the pressure royal children face when they inherit power.

5. Versailles (2015-2018)

Running for three seasons, Versailles explored the rule of Louis XIV of France. It shows how the young royal king built the popular Palace of Versailles and used it to control the French population.

Like other young monarchs portrayed in similar series, Louis XIV is shown battling conspiracies within his court. He is also seen managing political threats, the daily life of courtiers, and maintaining his influence.

Released in 2015, Versailles earned praise for its accurate depiction of royal life, grand sets, and the portrayal of power during Europe’s most storied monarchies.