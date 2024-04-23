5 Occasions in Which Barron Trump Channeled His Dad Donald and Astonished Everyone

Barron Has Channeled Donald Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Barron Trump appeared destined from the instant of his birth to eventually attain mastery over the art of the transaction. As per The Guardian, Donald Trump disclosed in a 2016 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he had engaged in real estate transactions under the alias Barron. Evidently, his satisfaction with one of them prompted him to transfer his fictitious name to his son. By the age of six, Barron's mother had identified additional parallels that existed between him and his father. She told Parenting Magazine, "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. ... His personality is why I call him little Donald." Barron has exhibited numerous Donald-like characteristics as he has matured, including his attire and demeanor.

1. Like a Presidential Protégé, Barron Embraces the Public

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Evan Vucci

Barron attended Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017 in close proximity to his parents. Although the throngs along the parade route were relatively light, an adolescent who was not accustomed to having so many people staring at him still felt slightly uneasy. However, Barron's anxieties were in no way apparent. He was captured in a photograph beaming broadly at the crowds while imitating his father's high wave precisely. Body language expert Paul Boross told Sky News that the high wave observed during Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is a 'sign of confidence.'

2. At Mar-A-Lago, Posing With Minor Celebrities While Dressed in Suits

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Perhaps as a sign of cooperation with his father, he donned a baby-chick-yellow tie that matched the headwear worn by Donald Trump to their family's Easter brunch in 2024. Since his family departed the White House, the few photographs that exist of Barron frequently feature him donning the attire that was preferred by his father: a suit and tie. In the year 2013, Melania talked about her son's relation with 'business aesthetics'. She told ABC, "He's not a sweatpants child. ... He likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy."

3. Barron Has Perfected the Former President’s Hand Gesture

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In 2021, Barron was also spotted posing with a Mar-a-Lago guest and giving the camera a thumbs up in a Mother's Day photo. He was even displaying a broad expression that is identical to that of his father. Recently, Barron and his family celebrated Easter at Mar-a-Lago in March 2024 for a luncheon. Barron, accompanied by his mother and grandfather, Viktor Knavs, walked alongside the beach club. To acknowledge spectators, he displayed a thumbs-up, which was one of his father's most cherished hand gestures. Another Easter brunch-captured video was shared by Meidas Touch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski on X. While Donald performed the fist-shaking routine, Barron was by his side. Barron appeared uninterested in imitating this signature Donald maneuver, as he averted his gaze from his parent and appeared to wince.

4. Barron Trump Is a Golf Enthusiast, Similar to His Father

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Cannon

Given that his father owns seventeen Trump Golf courses worldwide, Barron's enthusiasm for the sport is unsurprising. Additionally, Donald enjoys golf, which allows the father and son to celebrate their shared passion for the game. Barron is an avid participant in several sports besides golf, including basketball, baseball, and tennis. The former president recalled telling his son, as reported by the Daily Mail, "You're gonna be a basketball player," and to this Barron added, "Well, I like soccer dad, actually." Additionally, sources informed Politico that throughout his presidency, one of Donald Trump's favored locations to engage with Barron was on the fairways of his golf courses.

5. A Microphone Drew Barron Trump’s Attention

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix

During his 2007 acceptance speech at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Barron was held in dad Donald's arms as he was receiving his star. Barron grasped the microphone with a minuscule fist as his father addressed the assembly. The former president said, "That's Barron. He's strong, he's smart, he's tough, he's vicious, he's violent — all of the ingredients you need to be an entrepreneur." In order to transfer Barron to Melania Trump, Donald Trump was compelled to dislodge the infant's fingertips from the microphone. During a 2011 appearance on The Joy Behar Show, Melania Trump disclosed that Barron had inherited his father's authoritarian demeanor and was handling the staff of the Trump residence as if they were The Apprentice contestants.