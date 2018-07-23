‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 24: Only A Miracle Can Save Hilary, & Devon Proposes

Hilary hangs on by a thread as Devon wills her to live.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 24, bring upsetting news for Jack as Mariah rushes to Hilary’s side. Speaking of Hilary, she needs a miracle, and she gets a big surprise from Devon.

Things look terrible for Hilary (Mishael Morgan), according to She Knows Soaps. In fact, she needs a miracle if she’s going to survive the injuries she sustained in the crash with Lily (Christel Khalil). Nate (Brooks Darnell) explains to Devon (Bryton James) that they’re out of options for Hilary’s treatment. Nate advises Devon to make the most of the time Hilary has left.

It appears as if Devon takes the doctor seriously. In fact, he surprises Hilary with a romantic proposal of marriage complete with a massive engagement ring. Devon wants her to be his wife as soon as possible. He’ll help Hilary recover as her husband so that she has nothing to worry about regarding the solidity of their relationship. Of course, Devon fails to let Hilary in on the fact that Nate said she’s not going to make it barring a miracle.

Meanwhile, fresh off filling in for Hilary on The Hilary Hour, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) rushes to see the injured woman. Mariah has difficulties with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), but at that moment, spending time with Hilary is more pressing for her than figuring out who the woman Tessa hugged was. While Mariah and Hilary had plenty of terrible fights and Hilary even famously tripped Mariah on live TV at one point, they’ve managed to form the beginnings of a friendship recently.

Hilary losing her baby hit Mariah hard, and she goes to comfort her friend on the loss. There’s not much to do other than be there and offer support, so that’s exactly what Mariah does. Hilary is pleased that Mariah filled in for her at such short notice.

Also, Jack (Peter Bergman) tries to goad Cane (Daniel Goddard) about going to Dark Horse instead of Chancellor, but Cane doesn’t get involved in the argument. Unfortunately, Cane tells Jack the upsetting news about Hilary’s horrible accident. Together, they both rush off to the hospital to check on her and do what they can to help her gain the strength to get better.

While all eyes focus on Hilary and everybody rallies around her, it might not be enough. Hilary may end up marrying Devon this week, but she may end up losing her life in the process.

