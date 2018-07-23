Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Photo With Her ‘Crew,’ Including Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie's spending some time with her 'crew.'

Carrie Underwood is showing off her “crew” in a sweet photo she shared on her official Instagram account this week. The mom of one used the social media site to give her fans a glimpse at how she spent her Saturday night on July 21 as she celebrated her best friend Ivey Childers’ birthday alongside a group of friends and husband Mike Fisher.

The snap showed the group all closing in for a group photo, while Ivey sported a headband with the word “birthday girl” on it written in glitter.

“Last night’s crew celebrating @iveychilders birthday!!!” Underwood captioned the picture, which showed the group all smiling for the camera. “Great friends, great food, lots of laughs!”

Carrie then told her best friend in the caption of the photo, “We love you, Ivey!!!”

As well as Carrie, Mike, and Ivey, the snap also featured Ivey’s husband Mark Childers – who is also a member of Underwood’s band – and the country’s star’s hair and makeup artist Melissa Schleicher and her husband, Donny.

The group photo Carrie shared with her more than 7.5 million Instagram followers already has close to 100,000 likes since she uploaded it over the weekend, as well as hundreds of comments from fans.

Underwood has been pretty vocal about her close relationship with Ivey and husband Mark in the past, even revealing that it was the musician – who plays bass in her band – who first set her up with her husband Mike.

Bustle reports that the country music superstar opened up about how she was set up with the retired hockey player by her band member, first meeting during a meet and greet session before one of her concerts.

The star recalled during her Behind the Music biography that Mark brought in Mike before the show and the two had an instant connection, after which Carrie texted her bass player saying that she thought Fisher was “hot, hot, hot.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

However, the singer admitted that she also wasn’t so thrilled by the logistics of dating the Canadian athlete, who played for the Ottawa Sens at the time.

“I mean, can I make dating more difficult? Let’s get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome,” she joked.

But despite the difficulty of their early relationship, Underwood and Fisher – who now live in Tennessee and have a 3-year-old son named Isaiah – recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary together.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie gushed over her husband while sharing two sweet photos of herself and her man together on what appeared to be a special anniversary date night.

“Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?!” Carrie captioned the snaps she shared on Instagram on July 11. “I love you today more than yesterday…which was more than the day before…and so on and so forth.”

Underwood then added, “Here’s to many more years together! [Love] you!”