Search And Rescue Dog-In-Training Finds Missing Dog

Needless to say, Tino the rescue dog will likely be graduating from training with high honors.

A search and rescue dog-in-training proved he had what it takes to be a hero over the weekend after finding a missing dog named Puppy, who was stuck in the mud.

According to Fox 13, Puppy went missing on Thursday, July 19. He had followed Karen James, his owner, and her daughter out while they were horseback riding. James called the Useless Bay Sanctuary for help in searching for Puppy when he did not return from the trail ride.

Puppy was not found until two days later, on Saturday, July 21, at 4:30 a.m. by Tino. The rescue dog found James’ pet less than a mile away from their home. He was trapped in mud, so the UBS human rescuers had to pull him out with ropes. James fully credits Tino for Puppy’s safe return. She believes that her furry friend would have never been found if it weren’t for the heroic dog.

“He could not have gotten out of the mud. We would not have seen him because he was far enough off the trail. And you know there’s miles and miles, acres and acres of wilderness out there to search. We just never would have found him,” she said.

Tino, short for Valentino, seems to have been a dog who was rescued himself. The Useless Bay Sanctuary once took him in and cared for him until his eventual adoption. According to the shelter’s site, Tino was born in the mountains because his mother, Salma, had been trapped up there. UBS seems to have taken both dogs in when they failed to find Salma’s owners. At the shelter, Tino befriended other UBS dogs named Viktor and Sky.

The site’s description of Tino states that he is a search and rescue dog-in-training because UBS caretakers felt that he had the qualities to be a good rescue animal. It seems the shelter’s instincts were correct since Tino came home from his first mission with success. Besides his innate characteristics, there can be no doubt that Tino’s instincts were learned from UBS workers. The non-profit organization specializes in finding lost pets or rescuing them. Tino must have learned from these experiences while he was living at the sanctuary.

Useless Bay Sanctuary prides itself on finding or rescuing hard-to-catch dogs. After, the non-profit tries to return the dogs to their homes or keeps them in the shelter until they are placed in a new forever home. UBS abides by the saying “One person’s useless, is another person’s treasure.” This certainly seems to be the case with rescue dog Tino.