1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting at Nevada Mormon Church

A suspect was arrested Sunday after a shooting at a Mormon church in Fallon, Nevada leaving one attender dead and one wounded according to Fox News.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse held as many as 50 people on Sunday when the shooting began according to a spokeswoman for the City of Fallon.

A grim press conference was held Sunday evening, in the attending was Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman and Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford where some details of the deadly shooting were revealed to the press.

ABC reported that John Kelley O’Connor, 48, walked into the church just before 1 p.m. and began firing shots. After doing so, O’Connor walked home, Gehman said. Authorities called the home asking the shooter to surrender and he eventually did. One attender was injured and taken to the hospital the other was pronounced dead.

“It’s really too early to understand the motive,” Gehman said. “It does not appear to be an attack on the church, which held as many as 50 people, but a person.”

Acknowledging the victims names are on social media, Gehman said they are giving time for family members to learn of the news and grieve before releasing their names to the press.

“Our hearts go out to family members of those who have lost someone and those who were in the church today when tragedy occurred.” Fallon Mayer Ken Tedford said.