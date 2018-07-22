Clinton Slams Trump Over Helsinki Summit

Politico reported Saturday that Hillary Clinton criticized President Trump over his conduct during the Helsinki Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At an OZY Media hosted cultural and music festival in Central Park, Clinton commented the President recent meeting with Putin, saying, “It’s alarming on many, many levels.”

“Now, the great mystery is why the president has not spoken up for our country,” Clinton continued. “And we saw that most clearly in this recent meeting with Putin.”

Clinton also noted that the White House has remained relatively silent ever since the Helsinki summit, allowing the Russian government to take control of the narrative. “Nothing is being put out that is in any way contradictory or replacing the Putin agenda with whatever Trump was doing,” Clinton said.

The former Democratic presidential nominee went on to strongly imply that Putin appears to be able to control President Trump. She referred to Putin’s former status as a spy for the K.G.B., adding that he is a skilled and aggressive manipulator, who been involved a series of violent crimes throughout his lifetime.

Clinton rhetorically asked President Trump, “If you don’t even know what he’s coming to ask for, how are you prepared to do that?”

“And in this case,” she added, “it doesn’t seem like our president cares. He wants to be friends with Putin for reasons that we’re all still trying to figure out.”

Clinton also expressed doubt that President Trump had prepared himself before the summit, going on to question Trump’s brief idea to hand over former Ambassador Michael McFaul to the Russian government for questioning.

“They’re not even having meetings about this in this White House,” she said. “You know they don’t get together and say, okay, ‘how do we game this out?'”

Brad Barket / Getty Images

Claiming that Putin clearly came to Helsinki with a set agenda, Clinton delegated that, in order to prepare, “you educate each other, including the president, about everything he might be thinking or asking for so you’re ready to reject.”

“The idea that the president even considered for a nanosecond turning over a former ambassador to Russia to Russia, Mike McFaul, was simply unbelievable,” she added. “And enough of an outcry happened that they backed off and said that they wouldn’t do it but what’s he doing talking about that anyway?”

Referring to the recent indictments of 12 Russian hackers discovered through the Mueller probe, Clinton declared that Russia has directly attacked our democracy, suggesting that the only way our nation will be able to maintain its freedom and liberty is if citizens vote for the right candidates this November.