Hostage Situation After Shooting At Los Angeles Trader Joe’s [Breaking]

According to CNN, Los Angeles police reported that a police chase ended in a Hollywood shopping center, as a suspect barricaded himself inside a Silver Lake Trader Joe’s and possibly took hostages.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a man who shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South L.A. around 1:30 p.m. had fled the scene in a 2015 Toyota Camry. LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CNN that he crashed his car, got out of the vehicle, and ran into the Trader Joe’s location on Hyperion Avenue.

NBC 4 Los Angeles reported that they spoke to a witness, Dan Zito, who explained what he saw.

“He jumped out of the car and it looked like he shot some rounds off when he got out of the car. And they returned some fire at him, but he ran straight in.”

Officer Lopez said customers ran out of the Trader Joe’s and it is not clear whether or not any hostages remain in the building with the suspect.

The LAPD spoke to local news teams from KABC -TV, according to Deadline, and said that LAPD is confirming that this is an “active barricaded suspect” incident and that a tactical alert has been declared.

“The suspect fled officers in Hollywood in a 2015 Toyota Camry four-door sedan. The vehicle was later found with the suspect driving in Hollywood. Officers shot up the vehicle and then went in pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect fired multiple rounds at officers. There were no injuries suffered there. A suspect entered Trader Joe’s after crashing into a pole outside the store. Police cannot confirm whether there are any hostages inside.”

According to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart, a 20-year-old female recovered from a vehicle has been transferred to the hospital and remains in fair condition.

“We are on standby and prepared to support but no confirmation how many patients may be inside,” she said.

The LAPD Twitter account has been providing updates.

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Witnesses and shoppers who got out of the store are now tweeting updates. One stated that there are hostages inside the store, and that the gunman asked to talk to a negotiator after moving people to the rear of the store.

Some people here with family still inside. Gunman took a man’s cell phone and sent him out. Sounds like he moved hostages to the back of the store and asked to talk to a negotiator — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

NBC4 posted a video on Twitter showing officers rescuing a group of children and carrying them to safety.

Officers rescued a group of children after an armed suspect opened fire and barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s in the Hollywood area. Live updates: https://t.co/tbjgPmD5iq pic.twitter.com/873SgyQwsj — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 21, 2018

It is believed that 20 to 30 more people may still be held hostage inside the Trader Joe’s.