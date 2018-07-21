Titan Unveiled: Here Are The ‘Clearest’ Images Of Saturn’s Largest Moon

NASA shows off the clearest-ever images of Titan, processed from 13 years' worth of data captured by Cassini's VIMS instrument.

Titan is a little camera-shy. The icy moon obstinately refuses to pose for detailed photos and mostly just keeps to itself, shrouded in its hazy, concealing atmosphere.

But NASA has managed to do the impossible and proudly presents a series of photos in which the veil that normally hangs over Titan has been dissipated, unravelling Saturn’s largest moon as it’s never been seen before.

The space agency has recently showcased a set of six images of Titan and which are “some of the clearest, most seamless-looking global views” that we’ve ever obtained of this beautiful and enigmatic moon.

According to NASA, the snapshots were processed from 13 years’ worth of data recorded by a very special camera mounted on the Cassini spacecraft.

Called the Visual and Infrared Mapping Spectrometer (VIMS) instrument, the camera was able to peer through Titan’s blurry atmosphere and capture images of Saturn’s moon in infrared wavelengths. This allowed the instrument to take infinitely more detailed photos of the icy moon, because the aerosols in Titan’s upper atmosphere scatter and absorb less infrared light than they do visible light.

In the photo above, the center view represents Titan imaged in visible light. The frozen moon is cloaked under its fuzzy, nitrogen-rich atmosphere, and only emerges in crystal-clear snapshots when it’s photographed in infrared light, as seen in the photomontage around the centerpiece.

Therefore, the infrared spectrum — accessible only to VIMS of all Cassini’s instruments — provided the optimum conditions for us to finally get a good look at Titan and notice its spectacular geologic features.

“The images are the result of a focused effort to smoothly combine data from the multitude of different observations VIMS made under a wide variety of lighting and viewing conditions over the course of Cassini’s mission,” NASA officials noted in the photo release.

While creating this dazzling mosaic of VIMS images was no easy task, especially considering that all the data was gathered during different flybys and under different atmospheric conditions, NASA is confident that this latest work represents the pinnacle of Titan imagery.

Comparing the newly-released Titan photos with older snapshots from Cassini’s VIMS archive, the space agency explained the main difference between the two versions. Unlike the previous mosaics created by Cassini scientists, the brand-new images have been processed to exclude the seams that normally appear in composite pictures which stich together images of different resolutions, taken under different lighting conditions and from a multitude of flyby angles.

“With the seams now gone, this new collection of images is by far the best representation of how the globe of Titan might appear to the casual observer if it weren’t for the moon’s hazy atmosphere, and it likely will not be superseded for some time to come.”

All this was made possible through a reanalysis of the VIMS data, doubled by “time consuming hand processing of the mosaics,” NASA revealed.

This incredible effort has more than paid off, as the world now has a chance to gaze at Titan unveiled.