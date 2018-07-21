Meghan Markle, Bethenny Frankel, And Halle Berry Do Yoga In Sexy Bikinis

One thing Meghan Markle, Bethenny Frankel, and Halle Berry have in common is that they are all very big fans of yoga. They have shared their love for the exercise with their fans on the Internet for several years now. Each has posted a number of photos of them self practicing the art of yoga to inspire others and show-off how toned their bodies are. Often, they include tips on yoga with their posts, or words of encouragement.

Although Markle has deleted all of her social media accounts since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, and new photos of her practicing yoga in a bikini are not likely to happen, we can still see her showing off her flexibility from the days when she was an actress on Suits. Hollywood Life has managed to preserve one of those photos of Markle doing yoga in a sexy bikini. The Duchess of Sussex is doing an inverted staff pose in an olive green bikini.

Halle Berry and Bethenny Frankel are still practicing yoga, sometimes in a bikini, and don’t have to worry about breaking royal protocol when it comes to posting photos of it.

Halle Berry, who is set to appear in John Wick 3: Parabellum next spring with Keanu Reeves, has long been known not only for her acting talent but for staying very in shape through a rigorous workout program and healthy diet. According to W Magazine, the Oscar-winning actress also boxes and adds in “mental and spiritual adjustments.” Berry also posts fitness tips and encouragement with many of her yoga pose photos on social media.

“You decide today that you are worth it! Trust me, I know it’s hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU! You don’t need a fancy gym to get started – all you need is a living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle.”

Bethenny Frankel, who stars in Real Housewives of New York, has such a passion for yoga that she has her own yoga workout videos, and has even been a guest columnist at E News where she has discussed her love for yoga, and how it is a perfect way for all types of people to help not just get in shape, but be healthy. Frankel credits yoga as a big reason she is as toned and tight as she is at age 47. She is constantly encouraging people to give yoga a try in her videos, columns and social media posts. A point of advice she often repeats is that you do what you can, for yourself, and not worry what everyone else is doing.

“You’ve got to be realistic, otherwise people will rebel. If people are told they need to work out six days a week, and they’re working out four days a week, they’re going to start beating themselves up versus seeing the glass half full. They should be feeling thrilled and congratulating themselves.”