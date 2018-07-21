‘Big Brother 20’ Week 4 Spoilers: New HOH Under Fire For Slut Shaming

The new HOH is being accused of slut shaming nominees and defending men who behave the same way.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20 episodes not yet aired.

A new Head of Household has been crowned on this season of Big Brother after Thursday’s live eviction. After Winston Hines was eliminated in yet another flip vote, the houseguests participated in their first endurance challenge of the season. Outgoing HOH Scottie Salton watched on as his fellow houseguests held on for dear life in a classic Big Brother challenge.

Underdog Sam Bledsoe ultimately won the endurance challenge after exchanging some words with power player Tyler Crispen who dropped after being promised he was safe. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Sam eventually ended up nominating Kaitlyn Herman and Haleigh Broucher for eviction.

While some were applauding Sam on Twitter for nominating flip-flopper Kaitlyn, others were quick to condemn her reasoning behind putting the two women on the block. Those who watched the live feeds saw that Sam nominated Kaitlyn and Haleigh because she didn’t like the way they behaved in the house with fellow male houseguests. Sam believes the women are too flirty and dress inappropriately. The new HOH is now being called a “slut-shamer” on Twitter as many Big Brother fans are declaring that Sam has been officially “canceled.”

Adding major fuel to the fire was Sam’s defense of the men in the house who’s flirty behavior she excused simply because they are men. When referencing Tyler’s flirty ways with Kaitlyn, Sam said: “Yeah, but he’s a man…he can’t help himself,” which has been documented on Twitter.

Within days, Sam went from being the loveable underdog to the most hated houseguest.

“Wow, super disappointed in Sam. This is really disheartening. Slut-shaming other women is so lame,” former Big Brother winner Andy Herren tweeted.

“So let me get this right, Haleigh isn’t allowed to flirt with anyone or else she’s a disgusting person, but Tyler is allowed to flirt with everyone just because he’s a man so it’s ok if he does it? GOODBYE SAM U ARE FINISHED,” another fan shared.

As if Sam needed any more ammunition against her, she also received hate for a conversation with houseguest Rachel Swindler over her nominations. Sam said Rachel and Angela Rummans were “ten times hotter” than the other women in the house, but they conducted themselves better around the men. Fans noted Sam’s disdain for Kaitlyn and Haleigh over their lack of female empowerment was hypocritical since she was now comparing the looks of all the women in the house.

The girl shamed them for the lack of female empowerment, and then compared them negatively to "hotter" girls in the house? Does she know what empowerment means? — Andrew (@ScootyPuffJr88) July 21, 2018

Big Brother returns this Sunday on CBS.