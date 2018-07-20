4-Year-Old Boy Dies, His 2-Year-Old Brother Hospitalized After Being Left In Hot Car In Connecticut

Tragedy struck Connecticut on Thursday as a 4-year-old boy died in a hot car and his 2-year-old brother was hospitalized. The condition of the 2-year-old is unknown, but he is being treated now.

The two boys were identified as Dusan Jenkins, 4, and Davion Jenkins, 2, and it is unclear how the two got in the car. It is clear that they were not left there. Their father called the police, and officials state that he is cooperating.

According to ABC News, most of the details are still unclear and unknown, including how they got in the car and how long they were inside it. Police have recently obtained the surveillance footage from the complex and hope to find out answers from the footage.

No other news on this tragedy has been released, but police will continue to investigate.

“Children’s bodies can heat up much faster than adults’ and their internal organs begin to shut down after their core body temperature reaches 104 degrees, according to a report from the National Safety Council. On an 86-degree day, for example, it would take only about 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a dangerous 105 degrees,” ABC News states.

Think Stock

Also on Thursday, another boy died in a hot car in Houston, Texas. According to Time Magazine, the 3-year-old boy was left in a daycare van for more than three-and-a-half hours. According to the police department, 28 students from the Discovering Me Academy were taken to the park on the bus as a field trip and then returned that day between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Although the daycare listed him present on the returned students sheet, the boy’s body was discovered still on the bus at 6:30 p.m. when his father came to pick him up.

Another similar death happened on July 9, in Sacramento, California, where another 2-year-old boy was found in a hot car, but unfortunately this boy also passed away. According to ABC News, “the temperature reached 98 degrees on Saturday and remained in the 90s until about 6 p.m.” It was also unclear how long the child was in the car and how he got in the car to begin with.

According to the website KidsAndCars, 43 children died from heatstroke inside a car last year, up from the 39 in 2017. It unfortunately looks like that number continues to rise. This year is already up to 27 deaths and summer is not even close to ending.