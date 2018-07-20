Chick-Fil-A Is Getting Rid Of Popular Cow Calendars After 20 Years, And Fans Aren’t Happy About It

Chick-Fil-A is putting their cows to rest – literally. The fast food franchise is retiring their Cow Calendars after 20 long years. They will phase out the calendars by the end of the year. Chick-Fil-A’s Cow Calendars included coupons for free food alongside their almost-illiterate cow mascots and fans are bummed.

According to Fox News, a spokesperson from Chick-Fil-A stated, “We never like to disappoint our customers, so for that we are sorry, but we will continue to look for new ways to serve our guests in fun and creative ways.”

Chick-Fil-A posted on their website’s FAQ explaining, “We will continue our commitment to take care of customers and offer new ways for you to interact with Chick-fil-A, including Chick-fil-A One which will have some exciting updates coming this August. For guests who purchased the calendar as a holiday gift, we will offer new Chick-fil-A gift cards to purchase in restaurants this holiday season.”

They also went on to say customers will still be able to redeem their monthly offers on their last Cow Calendar.

Fans received an email notifying them of the unfortunate news and immediately took to social media to share their opinion on the matter.

EXCUSE ME @ChickfilA but “retiring” the cow calendar is NOT OKAY!! It’s unfair that my children will have to grow up in a world without cow calendars and I’m mad about it. #CowCalendar #ChickfilA — audra kate (@akmo1226) July 18, 2018

Fans are so adamant that a group called Association of Cow Calendar Admirers started a petition on change.org to bring back the calendar.

“For what seemed like the last pillar of faith in an ever shifting world, Chick-fil-A has been enabling fans of it’s sumptuous chicken and crafty cows with the opportunity to purchase 12-month Cow Calendars. These wonderful calendars gave the world the opportunity to view beautiful artwork and receive free culinary surprises each month. Everyone in America, from the child hoping for a free nugget entree the next month, to the calendar collecting aficionado will feel this loss in their heart. We need the Cow Calendar. We need the brief moments of comedic joy it brings in a further connecting and frightening world. We need it’s comfort – it’s reassuring presence. We need it’s sense of excitement – what will next month bring? We need the sense of community that the calendar and it’s card gave us.”

The petition has a little over 200 people that have signed and that number continues to slowly rise.

No word yet if Chick-Fil-A will replace the Cow Calendars with other coupon freebies for their customers.

In happier and lighter, Chick-Fil-A news, the company is granting a newborn free food for life after she was born in the San Antonio location’s restroom earlier this week according to USA Today. So, at least they’re giving out free food to someone!