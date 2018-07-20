Ariana Grande Ready To Call Off Wedding To Pete Davidson, Per ‘Radar Online’

The singer and the "Saturday Night Live" star were engaged after only one month of dating.

A new report reveals that singer Ariana Grande might be ready to call off her wedding to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson after feeling “regret” over accepting his quick proposal after one month of dating.

Radar Online reported that the “God Is A Woman” songstress is worried about how her association with the outspoken comedian will affect her blockbuster career.

Just two weeks ago, Grande, 25, had to defend her man over controversial comments he made about the terrorist suicide bombing at her Machester, England concert last year, where 22 people were killed. The attacker, Salman Abedi, was killed when he detonated an improvised explosive device near one of the venue’s exits, according to NBC News.

The Washington Post reported that Davidson allegedly told a joke about Grande’s fame back in 2017 prior to their relationship and engagement, and referenced the terrorist bombing at her May 2017 concert in Manchester, England. “Britney Spears didn’t have a terrorist attack at her concert” was his reported statement.

Grande quickly responded on Twitter to the controversy, remarking of Davidson’s comment, “This has been “tough & conflicting on my heart,” Grande tweeted, adding Davidson uses comedy to help “people feel better” about how messed up “things in this world are.”

this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 5, 2018

“We all deal [with] trauma differently,” she continued. “I, of course, didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate.”

A friend close to the singer alleges Grande is “having some serious cold feet” about their future wedding.

“Ariana didn’t know who Pete really was, and fell in love with the idea of being in love,” the friend allegedly remarked to Radar.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 28, 2018 at 10:27pm PDT

“Her friends and family, as well as her team, are already starting to see this relationship fall apart,” Radar reported.

Grande and Davidson were engaged weeks after confirming their romance. Prior to his romance with Grande, Davidson was in a serious relationship with Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David. Grande dated rapper Mac Miller for almost two years before their breakup a month before she became involved with Davidson.

“Ariana wants the fairytale so bad, but Pete has already started to take a toll on her image, and she’s tired of constantly having to stick up for him,” the source concluded to Radar.

Ariana Grande’s new single “God Is A Woman” is available now. Pete Davidson continues to appear on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which will begin its 44th season in September.