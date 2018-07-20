‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Is ‘Shocked’ By Bristol Palin’s Addition, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

The cast can't believe Morgan J. Freeman welcomed Sarah Palin's daughter to the show.

Bristol Palin’s addition to Teen Mom OG has reportedly left the original women of the show in shock.

According to a July 19 report from Hollywood Life, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout, along with their past and present partners, are in complete disbelief that their longtime producer, Morgan J. Freeman, welcomed the daughter of politician Sarah Palin to his MTV series.

“Teen Mom OG cast members are shocked that liberal producer Morgan J. Freeman agreed to add Bristol Palin to the cast. Bristol comes from a staunch Republican family so it comes as a surprise that the politically active Morgan would make such a choice,” a source close to the cast explained.

Palin welcomed her first child, nine-year-old Tripp, at the young age of 17, much like many of her new co-stars, and she’s currently in the midst of plenty of drama as she prepares to divorce husband Dakota Meyer, the father of her two youngest children, Sailor Grace, 2, and Atlee Bay, 1.

News of Palin’s addition to the show was first reported on Thursday and according to Hollywood Life, Portwood, Lowell, Bookout, and the rest of the cast were not given any notice in regard to the news. Instead, they found out about Palin joining the show just as the rest of the world did.

As for the possibility of the cast speaking out about Palin’s addition, the source said that fans shouldn’t hold their breath as the women of the show are not yet allowed to reveal what they think.

“You will have to wait and watch on their show because they must save their reactions for the MTV cameras,” the insider explained.

While the cast of Teen Mom OG has been sworn to secrecy when it comes to Bristol Palin joining the show for Season 8, one former member of the show revealed their thoughts to Hollywood Life.

“I think Morgan Freeman is a terrible business man. To fire the biggest joke on TV, [Farrah], isn’t a smartest business move on his part. I never heard of Bristol, but if she can argue with a wall and win, she may be what Teen Mom is looking for,” said Simon Saran, former boyfriend of Farrah Abraham.

Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Bristol Palin are expected to return to MTV this fall for Season 8 but so far, MTV has not yet announced a premiere date for the new installment.