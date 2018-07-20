Real-Life ‘Brady Bunch’ Home Looks Nothing Like It Did On ’70s TV Show

The iconic Studio City home used for the exterior shots on the classic sitcom is up for sale for the first time in 45 years, but potential buyers may be disappointed if they're looking for a replica of the Brady family's house.

The Brady Bunch house has hit the market, but it’s not as it seems. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the iconic Studio City property, which was used for the exterior shots on the 1970s ABC sitcom, is up for sale for the first time since 1973, with a listing price of $1.885 million. But as Brady Bunch fans flocked to the home’s 11222 Dilling Street location as news of the sale hit, it became apparent that the house isn’t anything like the abode that the fictional Brady family loved in back in the day.

According to Time, while the outside of the home is instantly recognizable as the Brady Bunch house, fans may be disappointed to learn that the inside isn’t anything like it appeared on the show. The exterior of the Dilling Street house was used for the opening and closing shots of The Brady Bunch, but interior scenes for the show were filmed on a soundstage. In reality, none of The Brady Bunch stars ever set foot in the Dilling Street house when filming the beloved comedy series.

The real-life Brady Bunch house doesn’t boast a grand wooden staircase or brunt orange kitchen counters, but the real estate listing for the Studio City property, listed on Zillow, does reveal plenty of other ’70s-era amenities such as wood-paneled walls, a stone fireplace, a MusiCall intercom, and plenty of floral wallpaper.

The updated split-level home features just two bedrooms (one less than the Brady family of eight had) and three bathrooms (one more than the Bradys shared). Similarities to the house seen on The Brady Bunch include a foyer that steps down into the open main living area, although Mike Brady’s den is nowhere to be seen. A girls’ bedroom isn’t crammed with three beds for Marcia, Jan, and Cindy, but it does feature pink wallpaper that exactly matches the bedspread.

The house, built in 1959, was last purchased by George and Violet McCallister in 1973 for $61,000, right in the middle of The Brady Bunch’s original heyday. The series originally ran from September 1969 to March 1974 on ABC and has been in syndication ever since.

In a 1994 interview with Los Angeles Times, Brady Bunch creator Sherwood Schwartz explained why he chose the Dilling Street property in Studio City to represent the California home of architect Mike Brady, his wife Carol, and their six kids.

“We didn’t want it to be too affluent, we didn’t want it to be too blue-collar,” The Brady Bunch creator said. “We wanted it to look like it would fit a place an architect would live.”

You can see the inside of the real-life Brady Bunch house in the video below.