Farrah Abraham Reacts To Bristol Palin Replacing Her On ‘Teen Mom OG’

Farrah Abraham couldn’t care any less about Bristol Palin being named her replacement on Teen Mom OG.

According to a July 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham doesn’t care who replaces her on the MTV reality series, and says that no one will be as good as she was on the show.

When asked her thoughts on Bristol Palin taking over her spot on Teen Mom OG, Farrah said she didn’t care, and that she was much too busy dealing with a loss in her family right now. “Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now. I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

The loss that Farrah Abraham is referring to is that of her beloved dog, Blue. Abraham revealed her dog’s shocking and sad passing this week via Instagram, as she posted a video of herself and her daughter, Sophia, crying as they paid tribute to the dog that Farrah called a member of the family, and Sophia’s little brother.

Abraham also has legal woes to worry about. The ex-Teen Mom star has been charged with battery stemming from a June arrest where she allegedly hit a staff member at the Beverly Hills hotel.

Meanwhile, Bristol Palin will pick up the slack for Farrah Abraham, who was fired from Teen Mom OG after she refused to quit her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. Palin, who is the daughter of former Vice Presidential candidate, Sarah Palin, gave birth to her son, Trip, 9, with former fiance, Levi Johnston, when she was only 17-years-old. She also has two other children, daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, with her husband, Dakota Meyer.

However, things have not been easy in the parenting and relationship departments for Bristol Palin. The young mom went through some ugly custody battles, and her husband, Dakota, filed for divorce back in February after two years of marriage. However, it is rumored that the couple have gotten back together judging from Palin’s social media posts.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, MTV stars Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton were also rumored to be on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, and it looks like that still have a chance. “Bristol Palin & Cheyenne & Cory for Teen Mom OG. Our producers sure know what to do,” Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry commented on Thursday.

It seems that Teen Mom OG fans are in for a big change when the new season returns later this year.