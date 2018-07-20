Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She’s So Happy To Be Living Back In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about being back in L.A. for the summer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently told fans in a blog post that she’s so happy to be back home with her family.

According to a July 19 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian opened up about the move back home on her app. The new mom says that the best parts about being home in L.A. is that she gets to be back in her house, which she missed while living in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and seeing her daughter, True, interact with all of her cousins.

“I’m over the moon about being home! Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there’s nothing like enjoying your own home. I’m most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling!” Kardashian stated.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian moved to Cleveland, Ohio, with Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers. However, in April, just days before baby True’s birth, photos and video of Tristan cheating on Khloe surfaced online. Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland with her man, and work on their relationship issues. Sources claim that things seem to be going good for the couple now.

“She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split,” an insider dished.

Three moms and a model A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:48pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is allegedly very happy with her decision to give Tristan Thompson a second chance, and the NBA star has reportedly stepped up in a big way following the shocking cheating scandal.

Sources tell Hollywood Life, that Khloe believes Tristan learned his lesson, and had a major wake up call following the scandal when he believed he may lose her for good.

“Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with. She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity,” the source stated.