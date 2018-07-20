Milo Ventimiglia Shares Photo From ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Set, Teases ‘Bumpy Ride’ For The Pearsons

This Is Us fans just got a front row view of Season 3. Milo Ventimiglia, who plays patriarch Jack Pearson on the NBC drama, posted a new photo to Twitter which gives fans a glimpse at the upcoming season of the show. The This Is Us star tweeted a photo that appears to depict him as a younger Jack sitting in the front seat of a retro car.

Although only the top half of the actor’s face can be seen in the car’s rear-view mirror in the photo, it didn’t stop social media followers from commenting on the shot to speculate that Ventimiglia could either be shooting a scene set before his character met his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), or a scene about Jack and Rebecca’s first date.

Based on the car’s vintage-looking dashboard, Jack isn’t driving his family’s late 1980s Wagoneer in this shot, so there’s a good chance the scene is set pre-Big Three. While Ventimiglia captioned the photo with a teaser that he was starting to shoot his Season 3 scenes, the official This Is Us Twitter page also shared the snap and captioned it in a more direct (and more alarming) manner. You can see Milo Ventimiglia’ photo from the This Is Us set below.

“Start your engines, #ThisIsUs family. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.”

Producers for This Is Us have already revealed that the third season of the show will explore Jack Pearson’s time in Vietnam, as well as his early days with his future wife, Rebecca. In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Ventimiglia warned that fans will be blindsided by his character’s storyline in the third season of the time-jumping NBC drama.

“[They] won’t see what’s coming,” Ventimiglia said of Jack’s story arc. “I’ve spoken a lot with Dan [Fogelman] and the writers before we had our hiatus and even while they’ve been in the room and what I’ve heard of what the third season is, people have an idea and they think they do but man, you have no idea. You won’t see what’s coming.”

In addition to Milo Ventimiglia’s new tweet, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman previously tweeted a still from the very first scene of the new season. The photo shows This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson in what appears to be a scene shot in Randall and Beth Pearson’s kitchen.

This Is Us Season 3 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.