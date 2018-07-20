Take A Look At The New ‘Halloween’ Poster Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con 2018

The classic horror franchise is getting a new entry this October. Check out the creepy new poster unveiled at Comic-Con.

San Diego Comic-Con is shaping up to be quite the source for new horror movie developments. After debut video footage from It: Chapter Two, as reported earlier right here at the Inquisitr, Thursday July 19 at SDCC has only gotten better for fans of the horror genre with more announcements seeming to pop up every few minutes.

Coming Soon is now reporting that the upcoming Halloween film, due in theaters this October, officially has a new poster. Halloween is described as being a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original 1978 masterpiece Halloween, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis in her breakout role as Laurie Strode. The role earned Jamie Lee Curtis the title of “The Scream Queen.”

IGN also recently tweeted the poster for fans to take in. Response from fans to the poster has mostly been positive.

Halloween (2018) is taking the route of doing away with all the previous sequels in the franchise.

Originally Halloween (1978) spawned a 1982 sequel called Halloween 2, in which Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode, where it was then revealed that Strode was the sister of Michael Myers. The film spawned seven sequels, a remake helmed by writer and director Rob Zombie in 2007, and a sequel to that remake in 2009.

Halloween (2018) is officially wiping the slate clean. Canonically speaking, none of the other sequels will have ever happened once viewers enter this alternate Halloween followup which is being produced by Blumhouse (Get Out, Insidious).

This isn’t the first Halloween movie to largely ignore the source material. In 1982 Halloween III: Season of the Witch was released, which didn’t even feature Michael Myers. Rather it was about a mask factory producing masks which would kill the children wearing it on Halloween night. Tom Atkins starred.

Initially the sequel was met with some hostility from movie-goers, but Halloween III: Season of the Witch has since received a lot of retrospective embrace as a fun standalone ’80s horror film. The original idea from John Carpenter was to make the Halloween franchise an anthology, where each movie would be a different horror story taking place on Halloween. Audiences and critics spoke, and Michael Myers was returned to the franchise in 1988 with Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers, launching the career of horror-favorite Danielle Harris.

Halloween (2018) will also star Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia Gardner, and Nick Castle reprising his role from the original 1978 film as Michael Myers.

Halloween is slated for a release date of October 18, 2018.