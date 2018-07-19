Kenya Moore Releases Statement To ‘RHOA’ Cast On Instagram After Reported Firing

Kenya Moore is leaving the show ahead of 'RHOA' Season 11.

Kenya Moore was reportedly axed from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta weeks ago, and on Wednesday, July 19, the former beauty queen took to Instagram to offer a statement to her former co-stars.

After reportedly being removed from her full-time role after refusing to allow producers to film her June 2017 wedding to husband Marc Daly and the moments they shared together in the months that followed, Moore posted a message to a number of the remaining women of the Bravo TV series.

“Thank you for making me feel so loved [Cynthia Bailey] I miss you! Thank you [Kandi Burruss] for always being you and [Porsha Williams] for sending your well wishes,” she wrote.

Moore joined the reality series during its fifth season and starred in a full-time role until the end of Season 10.

Also with Moore’s post to her co-stars, she shared a new image of her growing baby bump.

After sharing her pregnancy news with her fans earlier this year, Moore’s baby news was pulled into question by a number of people, who felt she was pretending to be pregnant in an effort to remain relevant on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, despite the rumors, Moore’s pregnancy is not fake, and soon, she and her husband will be parents to a baby boy or girl.

While Moore denied that her pregnancy was fake to begin with, fans doubted her until she began sharing new images of the bump on her Instagram page in recent weeks.

Kenya Moore first began facing rumors of a possible exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this year, but throughout the reports, she continued to deny that her full-time role on the Bravo TV reality series was in jeopardy. She even claimed to be looking over an offer in one particular post shared on Instagram weeks ago.

“#FakeNews! Do you really think Bravo would talk to a trashy blog like ‘Radar Online?’ When have you ever seen Bravo release cast info before the season starts on any cast member being fired or HIRED? N-E-V-E-R. Unless you hear it from me, it’s fake news! Reviewing my latest offer now,” she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 began filming in Florida last month at the opening of NeNe Leakes’ Miami boutique. Right away, fans noticed that Moore wasn’t present during production and suspected that either Eva Marcille or Marlo Hampton replaced her on the show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 will air later this year on Bravo TV.