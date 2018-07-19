Khloe, Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Reunite For A Bowling Party In L.A.

The Kardashian sisters are back in action. Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian all reunited in L.A., and were spotted together for the first time in months.

According to a July 18 report by Radar Online, the sisters are all back in town, and they are taking advantage of their time together. Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim were all spotted heading to the bowling alley together for a fun day out in Woodland Hills this week.

This marks the first time that fans have spotted all three Kardashian girls out together in a very long time. Khloe Kardashian had been living in Cleveland for most of the year, and as soon as she got home, Kourtney left for a three week vacation with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

During the bowling outing, Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing track pants and a grey spandex tank top, complete with fanny pack. The mother-of-three wore her long hair half up on top of her head, and in waves. She also sported heels for the occasion. Kim also brought her oldest daughter, North West, to the party. North donned a pair of Yeezy sneakers and a neon yellow outfit.

Tribe KK A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:43am PDT

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian wore dark green spandex bike shorts and a matching short-sleeved t-shirt. She had a sweatshirt tied around her waist and donned white sneakers. She wore her hair in a similar fashion to big sister Kim, and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted at the blowing alley with her sisters showing off her toned abs in a white crop top with dark flared jeans. She also wore black heels and carried a clutch in her hand. She wore her shoulder length hair down and slightly wavy.

The Kardashian sisters were reportedly not only spending time together, but also filming the bowling party for their reality TV series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The sisters ditched their men and spent some girl time together.

As previously reported by the Inqusitir, the sisters were seen out together again the next day as they hit up a studio in Calabasas, seemingly to do some filming for the show. Kourtney wore a black corset top, while Khloe donned jeans and a brown top with an animal print coat.

Later, Khloe Kardashian was spotted grabbing a late lunch at Benihana in Calabasas with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. The couple looked happy as they went into the establishment.