Chrissy Teigen Frantically Tries To Save Spilled Breast Milk

Every drop counts for Chrissy Teigen and pumping mothers everywhere.

Normally the saying goes “don’t cry over spilled milk.” However, when said spilled milk is hard-won pumped breast milk, nearly any breastfeeding mom will shed a tear (or a million). Chrissy Teigen, who recently gave birth to her second child, is no different, and she grabbed anything she could reach as she frantically tried to save her liquid gold earlier today.

Teigen is currently breastfeeding her son, Miles, she shares with singer John Legend. Earlier today the 32-year-old mother of two took to her Instagram story to show her spilled milk tragedy. In a video, she said, “spilled my breast milk, and this is how important it is in this house.” Then Teigen laughed, but there was a sound of desperation in her giggle. In the next clip, she said, “we’re trying. I got some.” She used multiple methods to attempt to save some of the precious drops, which she transferred into a bottle.

Since Miles’ birth in May, Teigen has remained open and honest about being a working mom while breastfeeding and pumping. She’s shared plenty of pictures of herself doing both with her 19 million Instagram followers, and of course, she receives some flak over it too. However, plenty of mothers absolutely support Teigen’s habit of keeping motherhood real.

Even her husband, John Legend, gave her a major shout out on Father’s Day in an adorable date night post about how she pulled mom duty and took him out for a special meal. He shared a picture of her pumping in the car. In the caption, Legend wrote, “I know it’s Father’s Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome. She’s taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty.”

According to a Daily Mail report, the couple met during filming for Legend’s music video for his song “Stereo.” After that, they dated for four years, and they finally got married in 2013 in a lovely ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. Soon, the parents will celebrate their fifth anniversary. Their daughter, Luna, was born in 2016, and Miles came along this last May.

In addition to sharing the milk fiasco, Teigan also showed an adorable gift the family received from Thomas that said, “Congratulations on your newest muffin, Miles!” The gift included several packages of specially designed Thomas English Muffins with packages that had Miles’ name printed on them. The fun gift helped to lift the mood after seeing so many drops of breast milk go to waste when every drop counts.