‘NCIS’ Bumps Up Diona Reasonover To Series Regular For Season 16

Now that Abby Sciuto has decided to leave her impressive job with Gibbs’ team at NCIS, a new forensic scientist is needed to step up to the plate — and now they have her, reports TVLine. Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, who helped out the team during Season 15, first appearing in a March episode called, “One Man’s Trash,” and then coming on for the last two episodes of the season after the exit of uber-popular Pauley Perrette, is played by Diona Reasonover. The actress has been upgraded to a series regular.

The character of Kasie was revealed to be a graduate assistant that Ducky, played by David McCallum, hired to help him stay organized. During the first episode she appeared on, she’s bubbly around everyone but Abby. She’s forced to stay with Abby but that doesn’t mean that helps her to become more at ease. Later, Ducky is surprised when he learns that Abby doesn’t know that Kasie has a degree in forensic science. Abby witnesses the woman’s outgoing behavior with Ducky and wants to know why she isn’t like that with her. She finally admits that Abby is the best at what she does and considers her like The Beatles. But when Kasie makes a winning discovery, Abby hugs her and she freaks out all over again.

Tonight I’m on @NCIS_CBS!! 8pm/7c. Ahhh????! The entire cast and crew were total sweet❤️s. #TheDuckPond pic.twitter.com/x9RhsEpFzc — Diona Reasonover (@DionaReasonover) March 13, 2018

That was a great setup to introduce the new character. Having her essentially bow down in awe of the departing Abby hopefully helps to endear her to the diehard fans who are devastated over the Goth’s departure from the series. After all, Perrette has been with the show since Day 1 and was hugely popular in the long-runnign role. Also, her onscreen rapport with series star and executive producer, Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, has been a mainstay of the show and part of what humanizes his often grumpy and seemingly unapproachable character. Abby was like a surrogate daughter to him after his own, Kelly, along with wife Shannon, were murdered before the start of the series.

Ya know, black female nerds exist too… pic.twitter.com/RON95BmfeX — Diona Reasonover (@DionaReasonover) May 11, 2018

Reasonover is an actor, writer, and improv performer and her TV appearances include 2 Broke Girls, Clipped, Grace and Frankie, Superstore, Girl Meets World, and Comedy Bang! Bang — as well as the movie The Night Watchmen. Her writing credits include the Emmy-nominated I Love You, America, I Love Dick, and Adam Ruins Everything.

You can watch her and the rest of the cast when NCIS kicks off Season 16 on Tuesday, Sept. 25.