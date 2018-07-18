American University On Lockdown Due To Reports Of Armed Intruder Nearby

American University in Washington D.C. is locked down on the basis of an armed intruder being reported near the campus according to posts made to Twitter by the school’s security police department. They have issued the advice to students and anyone else on campus to lock their doors and stay away from windows. For anyone outside, they advise leaving the campus immediately. Shuttle operations on campus have been suspended, and police are responding to investigate the area.

According to Reuters, at this time no shots have been reported as fired. It is not believed to be an active shooter scenario, however all students and staff are encouraged to take extreme precautions. According to ABC 7, the current state of alert is a precautionary measure. It is believed a person was spotted with a gun on or near Nebraska Avenue and New Mexico Avenue. Metropolitan Police and American University police are conducting a building-by-building search. No description of the alleged person has been disseminated at this point, and campus roads are currently closed.

American University police and local authorities will be releasing information on the situation as it becomes available. Until an all-clear statement has been issued by the MPD, everyone is reminded to please shelter in place.