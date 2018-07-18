Bikini-Clad ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Evelyn Lozada Vacations In Bahamas

The former wife of NFL star Chad 'Ochocino' Johnson has been partying with Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife.

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada showed off her fit bikini body while vacationing in the Bahamas this week with her co-star Shaunie O’Neal, the ex-wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Lozada posted a bikini selfie on Instagram that spotlighted her recent weight loss and gym-toned physique.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Evelyn is very proud of her hot “revenge body” and impressive weight loss after recently calling off her engagement to Major League Baseball star Carl Crawford.

Before that, Lozada was briefly married to NFL star Chad “Ochocino” Johnson.

Overhauled Diet And Workout Routine After Breakup

This week, Evelyn vacationed in the Bahamas with her Basketball Wives cast mate, Shaunie O’Neal, who’s also an executive producer on the hit VH1 reality TV show.

Shaunie posted a group photo on Instagram showing her, Lozada, and several female friends posing together in the lobby of a tiny hotel.

The past year has been rough for Evelyn, and she has responded by ratcheting up her gym workouts and overhauling her diet. The mom-of-two discussed her vitamin regimen on Basketball Wives and revealed that she sought solace at the gym after her split from her fiancé.

Lozada is now in the best shape of her life at age 42, and said she feels fantastic.

Shaunie O’Neal (fourth from left) is the former wife of Shaquille O’Neal and a producer on Basketball Wives. Lozada is pictured in the center of this group photo, wearing sunglasses.

Evelyn has always been a fitness buff, gained a little weight last year after undergoing in-vitro fertilization during her engagement to Carl Crawford.

Fertility treatments such as IVF can cause weight gain and bloating due to the hormone fluctuations they induce, Babble reported.

To regain her sleek pre-IVF bikini body, Evelyn used the same diet and workout routine that helped her lose 45 pounds after her 2014 pregnancy.

Evelyn Lozada’s weight loss secrets were an organic diet and weight-training workouts.

“I love weight training,” Lozada blogged at OK magazine. “If you want to speed up your metabolism, I suggest you pick up your weights.”

Evelyn said she tries to limit processed foods and junk food such as sodas and potato chips because they’re essentially empty calories that do not nourish the body. She also drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated and flush out toxins.

“Try to eat lean protein, fresh fruit, veggies and grains,” Lozada said. “Yes, it sounds boring, but if you want your body back, you have to eat right. And please drink 64 ounces of water per day.”