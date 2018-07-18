‘DWTS’ Star Sharna Burgess Reveals Her Amazing Abs In Bizarre Instagram Photo

Sharna appeared to be cooling off her butt in the fridge in a new snap she shared with fans.

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is revealing her incredible abs in a pretty unique photo she shared with her followers on her Instagram account this week. The star showed off her amazingly toned dancers body in her workout gear on the social media site, but was also pulling off a pretty strange pose at the same time.

Sharna was rocking a dark and light blue patterned sports bra and matching leggings in the picture she uploaded to her account, while also bending back and sticking her booty into an open fridge.

Burgess didn’t offer up an explanation for her unique pose on the social media site as she appeared to be either heading to or returning from a workout, but did joke that the snap perfectly captured the mood she was in when she shared the picture with fans on July 17.

“MOOD OF THE DAY,” Sharna wrote in the caption of the photo in all capital letters, before adding a crying laughing emoji to her very impressive ab-baring post.

But the odd pose aside, Burgess was serving as some serious fitness inspiration for her more than 734,000 followers as she revealed not only her seriously toned abs, but also her toned arms and legs.

Fans joked about the snap in the caption, with many teasing the Dancing with the Stars fans about the unique placement of her body parts.

“That’s one way to cool your hot butt,” one fan joked in the comments section, while another told Sharna that she was “hilarious!” before adding, “You are just a bright ray of sunshine!!!” with a kissing face emoji.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Burgess’s snap showing off her incredible body comes shortly after the star opened up about not always feeling so comfortable in her own skin after being told she was told by her former dance coach that she was too overweight to be a dancer at a young age.

“Every week, I would get on the scale, and every week he would tell me—in front of everyone—that I had to lose more weight,” Sharna recalled during an interview with Shape in April, adding that she again became self-conscious about her body after appearing on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars where she’s required to wear some pretty skimpy outfits.

“Seeing those comments knocked my confidence—and affected my behaviour,” Burgess recalled of the comments she used to receive from trolls, but added that she’s now learned how to overcome the negative comments.

As Inquisitr previously shared, the dancer fortunately now seems to be much more comfortable with her body, even showing off her amazingly toned figure in several bikinis during a beach trip to Miami earlier this year.