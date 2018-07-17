Washington Redskins: ‘Bleacher Report’ Expecting Breakout Season From Josh Doctson

'Bleacher Report' is expecting a breakout season from Redskins' wide receiver Josh Doctson.

Josh Doctson was at one point expected to be a potential star wide receiver for the Washington Redskins. He was drafted with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he has been a source of major frustration for the Redskins’ fan base as they continue waiting to see his full potential.

Bleacher Report has listed Doctson as one of the young players most expected to break out this season. Doctson himself talked about wanting to get better each and every season.

“Every new year I’m looking to be better. I have been better. Just off the field maturing, off the field understanding how to be an NFL player. There’s just a lot that goes into this game that people overlook when they first get into the league. I lost my first year [to injury], last year I was able to play and then this year looking to do huge things.”

The article also gave its own opinion about what to expect from Doctson this season.

“The TCU product entered the 2016 NFL draft as the top wide receiver prospect of the class. Concerns over a lingering Achilles injury caused a draft-day slide and continued to plague him. Now fully healthy, Doctson should return to the player who showed explosive downfield capabilities and once leaped over defenders with the greatest of ease.”

Last season with the Redskins, Doctson ended up catching 35 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns. It was a big step in the right direction after injury troubles cost Doctson all but two games as a rookie. In those two games, he caught two passes for 66 yards.

Josh Doctson talks up 'amazing' offseason work with Alex Smith https://t.co/klcVZi1okF — TheRedskinsWire (@TheRedskinsWire) July 8, 2018

Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds, Doctson has the size and athleticism to be a legitimate No. 1 target. That is exactly what the Redskins need at this point time. Washington brought in Alex Smith to be their new starting quarterback in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and proceeded to let Kirk Cousins walk in free agency and sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

At just 25 years old, this season would be the best time for Doctson to have a breakout year. He has been given some time by the Redskins to figure things out, but that time is not going to be given too much longer.

It would be unreasonable to expect a 1,000-yard receiving season, but something along the lines of 50 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns would be an ideal year.

Expect to see the Redskins try to get Doctson going early and often this season. He has the potential to be a very good wide receiver in the NFL, but it is time to prove it.