Tamra Judge’s Relationship With Husband Eddie Has ‘Changed’ Amid His Health Crisis, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Tamra Judge is reportedly “living in fear” as her husband Eddie awaits the results of his latest heart surgery.

“They are trying to remain hopeful but this is very hard for them. They are just praying that the doctors will tell him that it is fixed next week,” a source told Radar Online on July 17.

According to the report, The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her husband of five years are set to return to Eddie’s doctor next week to find out whether his fifth heart procedure in the past six months was successful.

During last night’s premiere of Season 13, Tamra and Eddie were seen learning that he would have to undergo an emergency heart procedure to correct an atrial fibrillation just before they moved into their new home. Right away, Eddie expressed his fears about dying.

Months later, after a number of additional heart procedures, Tamra and Eddie’s relationship has reportedly changed and now, the longtime reality star knows that each and every second she spends with her partner is valuable.

“Although he is doing ok now, the truth of the matter is that people who have his condition must face the possibility of death at an early age,” the source explained to Radar Online. “Eddie and Tamra have been through so much this past year and it has really changed them to the core. She no longer takes anything or anyone for granted and she prays every day that Eddie will get better.”

As Tamra and Eddie continue to face health battles, they are doing so together and continue to keep their fans and followers on in the loop with Eddie’s health on Instagram and Twitter.

Last month, after Tamra Judge revealed to her fans and followers that her husband was undergoing his fifth heart surgery in six months, he took to his own page and thanked his wife for her ongoing support throughout his health crisis.

In his post, Eddie wrote, “BIG thank you to my wife, business partner, life partner and inspiration for always being there for me. When times are great to when times get tough. I love you [Tamra Judge] with all my heart.”

Tamra and Eddie tied the knot with one another in June 2013 and showcased their journey down the aisle on their three-part Bravo TV special Tamra’s O.C. Wedding.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Eddie Judge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.