‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Shows Off Insane Body In Tiny Bikini After Detox

Melissa is showing off her rock hard abs and revealing her diet and fitness secrets.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her incredible body in a tiny bikini at 39-years-old. Bravo reports that the reality star and mom of three showed off her rock hard abs in a new snap she shared via her official Instagram account on July 16, where she revealed her diet and fitness secrets and how she’s struggled with body issues.

The stunning photo Melissa shared with her 1.5 million followers showed the boutique owner rocking a string black bikini while spending some time at what appeared to be her and husband Joe Gorga’s vacation home at the Jersey Shore, which has been featured on RHONJ on multiple occasions over the past eight seasons of the popular Bravo show.

Gorga had her long hair down as her two-piece bikini featured extra straps across the chest, while her bottoms were tied at the sides.

Melissa opted to shield her eyes from the strong sun with black aviator-style shades as she flaunted her amazing abs.

She then opened up about her diet in the caption of the photo, telling fans that she’s struggled in the past when it comes to being so confident with her body, but often turns to detoxing to keep herself in shape after indulging just a little too much.

“Summatime fine,” Melissa captioned the snap alongside a fire emoji, “bikini season can be scary sometimes, but my whole life I’ve tried to find the perfect balance between staying in shape, and just enjoying my life. I think I’ve perfected it now!”

“Of course I still workout, and (try) to eat healthy,” she continued on the social media site this week, but revealed that she also uses a detox programme to help keep her bikini body in shape.

“My @teamiblends detox program has seriously been a big help in ‘forgiving’ me of those cheat days,” Melissa added, noting that she believes the detox is “a healthy reset” for her body that also works to gives her more energy.

The star also shared another upload showing her in another bikini on her Instagram page, this time sharing a boomerang video of herself and her kids rocking their swimsuits as she sported a blue two-piece at the beach.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Gorga’s stunning latest bikini uploads came shortly after she opened up about how she keeps in such amazing shape after admitting to Us Weekly last year that she’s a “bikini junkie” who now loves to show off her body and all her hard work in the gym in two-piece swimsuits.

While giving her very best tips to look good in a bikini, Gorga – who is sister-in-law to fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice – confessed that she’s an avid gym goer and that fitness is an important part of her life and schedule.

“I workout four to five days a week,” Melissa said of how important working out and exercising is to her, adding that she works out for one hour a day up to five days a week which she considers to be her time to focus on herself as a busy mom of three, reality star, and owner of Envy boutique in New Jersey.

The star also called exercise “part of [her] life,” before explaining why she doesn’t consider hitting the gum to be a chore.

“That one hour a day is for me and it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids,” Gorga told the outlet of her she achieves her amazingly toned body last year.

“You’re taking care of you so you can look good on Friday night when you go out,” Melissa then continued. “It’s not a punishment to go to the gym, it’s a gift … it’s an investment in yourself!”