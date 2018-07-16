Khloe Kardashian Has Already Lost Over 30 Pounds Since Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian has been working hard to shed some extra pounds following the birth of her first child, True Thompson. Now she’s revealing that her hard work is paying off and that she has lost over 30 pounds.

According to a July 16 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter back in April. Now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is revealing that she didn’t put too much pressure on herself to lose the weight, and that she mainly focused on eating healthy and getting back into a good routine with her workouts.

Kardashian opened up about her weight loss via her app on Monday, and told fans that she was shocked to learn that she had lost 33 pounds in the weeks since True’s birth.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week.Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly.”

Khloe Kardashian tells her fans that she is crediting her quick weight loss to two things, breastfeeding and an active pregnancy. The new mom says she believes in breastfeeding as well as being very active during her pregnancy. Khloe often shared videos of herself working out while pregnant.

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

“I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy. I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge. Staying healthy and active is something that’s very important to me. Exercise is something I’ve always used to maintain my sanity and relieve stress. And, now that I have a baby, I still want to keep something that’s my time, my space, something I’m doing for myself.”

Khloe Kardashian continues to show off her progress as she works on her post-baby body, and is seemingly always up for helping her followers by giving them helpful tips and tricks that she has learned along they way.