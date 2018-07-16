Ashley Graham Shows Off Gorgeous Curves In White Bikini

No matter what she is wearing, Ashley Graham always oozes confidence.

In a new set of images published by the Daily Mail, the brunette beauty looks absolutely stunning as she enjoyed a day at the beach in Greece’s popular tourist spot — Mykonos. The model could be seen splashing in the water and also taking a little bit of time to relax in a lounger by the ocean. In all of the images, the 30-year-old looks incredible in a skimpy white bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The side of her bikini bottoms ties while perfectly exposing Graham’s killer curves. Also on display is her chest with the deep-plunging neckline of her swimsuit top.

To complete her beach-chic look, Graham opted to wear her hair slicked back in a ponytail while also sporting a pair of purple aviators. Like most celebrities are doing nowadays, the model dressed her beach look up a little by pairing the swimsuit with a set of big, gold hoop earrings. Graham was also photographed with a drink in hand as she laughed with two of her pals. And prior to hitting the beach, Graham gave her Instagram followers a little sneak peek at her white bikini on her own Instagram page.

In the picturesque image, the 30-year-old stands next to a pool on a cliff in Mykonos as she dons white bikini bottoms and a sheer white cover-up over her bikini top. The model spreads her arms out and strikes a pose for the photo as she makes a cute kiss face. The ocean, as well as a few beautiful, white homes, are visible in the background.

Thus far, Graham’s post has gained a lot of attention from her seven million-plus followers. In addition to 300,000 plus likes, the photo has also earned Graham over 1,300 comments, most of which are fans who took to the comments section to applaud Ashley for being such a good role model, especially to girls who have curves.

“U are Such an inspiration of self love and acceptance.”

“Jesus Christ you’re perfect,” another gushed.

“You are so gorgeous, and you have a big heart. A nice booty helps, too,” one more commented.

As many of her fans know, Graham has been confident in her own skin for years and she also promotes body positivity for all of her fans and followers. According to Time, Graham has spoken about being comfortable in her own skin and making people aware that everyone is built differently.

“The fashion industry might persist to label me as plus-sized, but I like to think of it as my-sized,” she sized.

What a great example for young women.