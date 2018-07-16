Watch Zimbabwe Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2nd ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Pakistan cruised to victory in the first ODI of their five-match series against Zimbabwe, but the outgunned hosts are determined to put on a more respectable showing in the second match on Monday.

Ryan Murray led all Zimbabwe batsmen with 32 runs scored, per CricInfo, while Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq pasted Zimbabwe bowling for 128 off 134 balls — and that contrast tells the story of the first on day international match of the five-game series between the two countries. But Zimbabwe hope to regroup and stage a more respectable showing as the second ODI will live stream from Bulawayo on Monday.

Pakistan won the opening ODI match by a lopsided 201 runs, as the hosts post just 107 before being bowled out, as CricInfo reported. Imam alone topped the host sides total, while 19-year-old leg break spinner Shadab Khan put in his best performance in an international match, claiming a four-wicket haul while leaking just 32 runs in his nine overs.

For Imam, his stellar century was his second in ODI cricket, coming in only his fifth match in the 50-obers international format, according to ICC stats. Fakhar Zaman recorded a half-century, with 60, while Asif Ali ripped 46 off of just 25 deliveries.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second ODI match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Central Africa Time on Monday, July 16, at Queens Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 12:15 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 12:45 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans will need to either stay up very late or wake up extremely early to watch the match at 3:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12:15 a.m. Pacific.

Pakistan’s Imam-Ul-Haq scored his second ODI century in the first match. Kamran Jebreili / AP Imags

Other than Murray, who at least performed credibly with the bat in his ODI debut, no other Zimbabwe batsman scored more than 21 — with Captain Hamilton Masakadza a particular disappointment recording only seven, according to Sports Keeda, before he was caught out by Fakhar off an Usman Khan delivery, one of Khan’s pair of wickets in the match.

Here are the expected sides for the second ODI on Monday, as CricInfo sees them.

Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Chari 2 Chamu Chibhabha 3 Hamilton Masakadza (captain) 4 Tarisai Musakanda 5 Peter Moor 6 Ryan Murray (wicketkeeper) 7 Donald Tiripano 8 Liam Roche 9 Wellington Masakadza 10 Tendai Chatara 11 Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman 2 Imam-ul-Haq 3 Babar Azam 4 Shoaib Malik 5 Asif Ali 6 Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper) 7 Shadab Khan 8 Faheem Ashraf 9 Hasan Ali 10 Mohammad Amir 11 Usman Khan.

Ryan Murray, left, of Zimbabwe hopes to better a solid debut in the second ODI against Pakistan. A.M. Ahad / AP Images

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan second ODI showdown live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that the PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should go to Sony Six to view the match.

To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the second Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan meeting of the fave-match ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.