‘Fixer Upper’ Fans Delighted Over Close-Up Of Baby Crew Cradled In Dad’s Loving Arms

The three-week old is the spitting image of his gorgeous parents.

Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines have shared the most adorable photos to Instagram of the latest addition to their family, newborn son Crew, who is now three-weeks-old. Fans are loving the newest pics of the gorgeous baby, who seems to have inherited the best of the characteristics of his gorgeous parents.

Chip Gaines shared a close-up picture of Crew to his official Instagram account on July 13. In the adorable photo, Crew is seen napping in his dad’s arms. “My heart is full…” Gaines captioned the photo, which is closing in on almost one million likes. Fans around the world commented on the touching photo, once again congratulating the Gaines family on their newest “Crew” member.

“So amazing so much love in such a small package!” one Instagram user commented on Chip’s photo.

Fans also commented how much Crew resembled the family’s oldest son, 13-year-old Drake. Some other fans noted how much the baby resembles Chip.

The HGTV stars announced the birth of their fifth child, who joins siblings Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13, on June 23.

Chip Gaines took to Twitter to celebrate the happy news, writing, “And then there were 5. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief”

Not to be outdone, Joanna Gaines also shared a new photo of herself and Crew relaxing on the couple’s porch, to her Instagram account, with the HGTV star cradling her newborn son in her arms alongside one of the family’s pets. “Me + Crew + Cookie = love,” she captioned the sweet photo, as the pair sat with the family dog.

Joanna Gaines has also been sneaking in a parenting tip or two to her followers since Crew’s birth. She let her social media followers in on her best-kept secret to getting her infants to sleep; she walks with them in the couple’s expansive garden in Waco, Texas.

“Walking with my boy in the garden,” she noted in an Instagram post, as well as sharing a sweet family tradition husband Chip has continued with baby Crew. He wears his hospital bracelet from when he visited his newborn until it falls off.

The couple shared with People Magazine that although they were surprised to learn of Joanna’s pregnancy, they are thrilled to enter this new and exciting phase of parenting once again as their oldest is becoming more independent.

Said the couple to People, “We think about things like when Emmie goes off to college this little one will only be 10. It’s just crazy to think how wide that gap is, but Chip just loves hanging out with the kids and it’s just such a sweet thing.”