Britney Spears Suffers Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction On First Night Of Tour

Britney Spears had completely taken command of the stage during opening night of her Piece of Me World Tour when the “Oops, I Did It Again” singer literally did just that as one of her skimpy outfits ended up showing a little more to the Maryland audience than she bargained for, reports Us Weekly. The superstar, who has been looking incredibly toned in recent snaps, was performing her song “Do Somethin'” Friday when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction — and a fan caught it all and uploaded it to YouTube.

Apparently, she “struggled to adjust her sparkly black bra behind a set wall mid-song. When she re-emerged from behind the makeshift prop,” more of her was exposed than she realized, they reported. Embracing the old adage the show must go on, or perhaps she simply didn’t realize what was happening, Spears continued performing the rest of the song without making any adjustments to her top. This certainly wasn’t her first time going through such a thing. It happened in February of 2017 as well as during her “Piece of Me” show in Las Vegas when she had to “cover up her chest with her hands until her backup dancers could re-fasten her top.”

Spears spoke to Extra about that particular incident at the time.

“Yeah, well, it was really tight around my neck. It was the second time I’ve worn it, and I was [straddled] on the [stage’s giant] guitar, and it just popped and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s never done that before!’ So I just had to hold myself.”

As for this time, the Grammy-winning singer quickly put it behind her and put on an amazing show with plenty of wardrobe changes that showed off how hard she’s been working to make her body the best it can be, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“Britney also wore another leotard during the show, revealing her toned body in a pink glitter one piece as she danced around the stage with her troupe of dancers during her first big world tour since she hit the road for the ‘Femme Fatale Tour’ in 2011.”

Spears seems to be incredibly excited to be back on tour. She shared a picture to her Instagram page, thanking the audience in the nation’s capital for helping to kick her tour off right.

“Feels so good to be back on stage!!!! Thank you DC for an amazing start to the #PieceOfMe tour! ❤️”